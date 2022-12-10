Pepper contest 10 years | The classic competition culminates: vote for your favorite gingerbread man to win in both the adult and children’s series

The finalists of HS city delivery pepper competition have been selected. Now it’s time to vote for your favorite to win. Voting ends on December 14.

Now it’s time to make an impact in HS’s city delivery pepper competition. In the competition’s 10th anniversary year, 11 top works are included in the adult final. In the children’s series, eight pepper works reached the finals.

The theme of the festive season is Future Helsinki 2099. The works that made it to the finals have pepper artists’ views of both joyful and gloomy images of the future.

A popular topic in the competition this time was the flooding of the city. Future cityscapes as well as climate change and green energy solutions can also be seen in the final works.

A pepper race there were 120 competition entries this year. Bakers up to 12 years old were eligible for the children’s series.

The editor’s jury selected a total of 19 works for the final from the photos showing pepper works. The winner of the adult category will be announced in the magazine and HS.fi at Christmas. The winner of the children’s series will be revealed on HS.fi and HS’s Children’s News magazine, which will be published on December 21.

The authors of the winning pepper in both series will be rewarded with a book.

Children’s and adult series have their own votes. First you can choose the best of the children’s works, and then the adults’ gingerbread works. You can find the separate voting forms after the pictures of each group of finalists.

Children’s series finalists

The voting form for the children’s series is after the eight finalist photos.

The victory of fun

Ree charging point

City of Bears

A UFO landed in Helsinki

Traffic in the upper air

Coat of arms of Talsing

A green future

Green tower houses

Finalists of the adult series

The voting form for the adult series is after 11 finalist photos.

Aleksanterinkatu is turning green

Care with a big heart

The passengers of the last ice raft

Gentrification reaches Malmi

Skaters around the church

North Metro

The Helsinki of the future