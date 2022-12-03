Saturday, December 3, 2022
Pepper contest 10 years | Kati Lampu’s peppery robot nurse takes a bold stand – send your own work to HS

December 3, 2022
in World Europe
City|Pepper contest 10 years

You still have time to participate in HS’s traditional pepper contest. Proposals will be accepted until December 6.

If you could imagine any version of the future and visualize it in the shape of a gingerbread, what would you imagine?

Helsingin Sanomat’s traditional pepper contest is running again. This year, the theme of the competition is Future Helsinki 2099. There is still time to participate until Tuesday, December 6.

from Vantaa Kati Lamppu described his own future gingerbread picture as a robot nurse with a big red sugar heart flashing in his chest. That’s the name of the work Care with a big heart.

According to Lampu, the idea started from thinking about the difficult situation of kindergartens and expanded into a thesis about the shortage of nurses.

“Should we bet on the fact that we have nurses, or that robots will take care of everything?” Lamppu describes his idea process.

The process of assembling the robot nurse went through many stages, because in the first lifting attempt the robot broke into pieces. However, the support placed behind the back helped the nurse, and now the work stands firmly upright.

This is how you participate in the pepper contest

COMPETITION according to the rules, the topic of the pipe work must be from Helsinki or its neighboring cities.

This year the theme of the competition is Future Helsinki 2099. So paint your vision of what Helsinki or its neighboring cities will be like in 2099. Take a photo of your gingerbread creation and send it to HS. Also keep the gingerbread creation until the end of the competition.

You can participate in the competition until next Tuesday, December 6, by sending a photo to [email protected] Write Piparikisa 2022 as the title of the message and also include your phone number. Tell me what city you live in.

TODAY ALSO in the competition there is both a children’s and an adult series. The children’s series is open to 12-year-olds and younger. For example, school classes or families can sign up if the perpetrators are mostly 12 years old or younger.

Earlier this week, HS presented the people from Helsinki Seela Kokkonen and Eeva Viitalan competition work in its own story.

Read more: Seela Kokkonen from Helsinki baked a “city of love” from pepper – This is how you participate in the classic contest

The winners of both series will be awarded books.

Recommended

