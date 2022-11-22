Pepper contest 10 years | HS’s gingerbread race turns 10 years old – the festive season will be started by Kasper Strömman’s elf tunnel

The tenth season of HS’s pepper competition starts. The theme of the anniversary year is Future Helsinki 2099. The mockup pair was baked by humorist Kasper Strömman.

of HS the urban delivery pepper contest turns ten years old. A graphic designer and humorist as inspiration for other bakers Kasper Strömman has designed a gingerbread piece called Tontttutunneli Tallinnaan. The jubilee model pepper emphasizes the material to the point of brutalism.

Strömman’s work combines what is known for his mobile games by Peter Vesterbacka the idea of ​​an undersea Tallinn tunnel and the popular idea of ​​elf doors in recent years.

“Little Peter Vesterbacka can easily cross the Gulf of Finland,” Strömman describes his pepper creation.

The theme of the anniversary year is Future Helsinki 2099. This year, we are therefore looking for pepper works in which future utopias or dystopias are created in the capital region.

The work Tonttutunneli Tallinna combines Peter Vesterbacka’s idea and the popular Christmas idea of ​​the elf door.

Strömman, who describes himself as a fake architect, is also known as “pepper-Kasso”. He has previously designed a whole book of pepper works. Pipar-Kassu has a dream to produce easy gingerbread creations, which, however, have a joke and with it the joy of baking.

“You can see books where the work is depressingly complicated. If you don’t have a confectioner’s degree, you can’t do that.”

The pepper work has a good chance of staying together when you hide peppery spacers inside it.

Because Strömman’s choice is functionalism and pepper brutalism. It means that there is little decoration and the pepper stands out in the end result both in terms of material and structure.

“Persuading the elements is so exhausting. I’m like a punk musician.”

That is, when the playing skills are not enough to play progressive rock, you can choose the directness of the punk and produce rooting basic pepper.

Pepper is a terribly fragile building material. Pipar-Kassu trusts the store’s freezer to prepare dough, because it is the fastest way to become a pepper architect. There are tricks to getting to the end result intact.

The parts of the gingerbread should not be made too thin. After removing from the oven, Strömman allows the parts to dry for a day.

“And not next to the drying laundry.”

Like several previous pepper artists in the history of the pepper contest, Strömman also swears by the name of pepper paste sold as food glue. Pepper glue hardens into a tight seam and does not cause the risk of burns, like melting sugar.

“When you glue parts together, you should let the seams on one side harden for a day. Then you can turn the work over and glue the other side.”

And if a little bit of glue oozes from the seam, it’s perfect for pepper brutalism.

An important reason is also supporting large parts. As in real architecture, it is worth adding intermediate structures inside the work that hold the work together.

“They can be extra pieces from baking. Or you can cut the store’s peppers in half.”

in the pepper race there is an opportunity to create a new pepper culture. Strömman also encourages this, because he finds it even surprising how often the traditional single-family house known from Hannu and Kertu’s fairy tale is made.

“People don’t live in such cabins anymore. Let’s provide services for the entire field of pipe architecture and open up the spectrum!”

This is how you participate in the pepper contest

The competition according to the rules, the topic of the pipe work must be from Helsinki or its neighboring cities.

This year the theme of the competition is Future Helsinki 2099. So paint your vision of what Helsinki or its neighboring cities will be like in 2099. Take a photo of your gingerbread creation and send it to HS.

To the competition you can participate on Tuesdays until December 6 by sending a photo to [email protected] Write Piparikisa 2022 as the title of the message and also include your phone number. Tell me what city you live in.

This year, the competition has both a children’s and an adult series. The children’s series is open to 12-year-olds and younger. For example, school classes or families can sign up if the perpetrators are mostly 12 years old or younger.

The winners of both series will be awarded books.

