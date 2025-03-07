



Much has been discussed in the last month of the relationship between the Sevilla coach and sports director. That pull of public ears of García Pimienta to the work of Victor Orta for the lack of empathy when it came to leaving the Nervionense template with a single left side for what remained of the course. Each one gave their internal explanations. A wound that will already be seen to what extent was deep, with the club also upset by those statements. Time is able to cure such affronts and also what each one is capable of doing and saying. García Pimientain this case, he has also chosen to assess the figure of the person responsible for signings focused on the only one of the two incorporations (the injury of Akor Adams He has prevented him from playing except for a few minutes) that he has competed (Rubén Vargas) and the good level it has demonstrated.

«A signing in the winter market does not usually come so well and Vargas has been a blessing »the Catalan coach began, who has used in all parties to the Swiss since its signing at the beginning of January, since the Seville I had been working on the incorporation months ago, almost since EJUKE He had to stop for a serious injury. That speed was also awarded by pepper. «Is the perfect signing of the month of January and we have been able to enjoy it from the beginning, ”he said in the press room, in the previous duel before the Real Sociedad.

«He is a very dear boy, he has entered very well and has given up very well. We are going to demand more at the scoring level Because it generates a lot and we are going to see if it gives that step more and helps us in the scoring facet, ”the Sevilla coach broke out, who needs more players to add to the scoring cause outside Dodi Lukebakio. In fact, Vargas himself usually enjoys good occasions in the matches, as in Vallecas, although to date he has scored a single goal to the Barcelona.

It is not that any war ax has been buried because nobody takes it to Gala at this point. Everything has buried until the end of the course. However, This public affection for a signingalthough the name of the person who made his arrival has not been mentioned, is a New bridge that tends between the parties with a view to a somewhat less tense future. Only the results will say if the signings were the right ones or if pepper did better than the work for which it was designated.