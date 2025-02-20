He Sports Director of Seville He literally played it when in summer he opted to propose and sign Xavi García Pimienta as coach of the Nervión Club, discarding other options with more strength or predicament within the environment, such as mainly … continuity of Quique Sánchez Floreswho was no time invited to remain, until the Madrid coach himself began to argue that the wear lived either did he think about the possibility of continuing. It never existed good Feeling Among them. A kind of friendly separation. That distance was known within the club. Starting from scratch a project that could be vitiated at the first change was advisable. Better to sign someone who really wanted to grow in Sevilla, whose profile would gather some consensus in the club (acceptable cost) and who, on top of that, was aligned with Victor Orta in the profile of the signings (mostly young) and in the expense that the club could make.

García Pimienta He climbed on the Sevilla ship without hardly thinking about it and even losing the occasional more juicy contract for their personal interests. That is, each part put theirs so that this relationship could start. Even the club took another step with that renewal by surprise when the competition had started scarcely a month and a half before. The bases of a medium -term project were being placed, although always splashed with those haste or reaffirmations of those who have the command in the Sánchez-Pizjuándue to the complex shareholding issue. And in such an intense relationship, sparks always jump. What has happened between coach and sports director caused a small schism in Nervión for the fact of being public, not for the claim of signings by the Catalan, who is in his right and almost an obligation to be ambitious within the current panorama of the Seville. That tone exit sat badly. A lot. Almost more anger in the president than in the sports director. Victor Orta He felt disappointed. As if the person he had bet he had cheated him. Or worse, he would have thrown the lions to stay calm with the defeatist argument of not having enough resources after the winter market.

And is that in the Seville It is about erasing the word conformism of the day to day. Despite the terrible economic situation, we want to lay the foundations of a moderately ambitious project, which fights for being among the top ten, and then taking the passage to the Europa League, etc. Step by step, but without looking back. Pepper He could understand that the club did not help him with his decisions, while from Sevilla they are shielding that they have made a winter market in terms of investment even their possibilities. Each defends their plot.

Conversations

In addition to listening to what the president had to tell him about his public tone output, claiming additions with the already closed market, so it was a future complaint or excuse, more than a pressure measure to please his wishes , he Sevilla coach And the sports director have also had time to talk about what happened. He has not needed apologies. Pepper understands that their statements have been magnified. Nor did I think that a storm could be generated important in the media and public opinion. There he has sinned to ignore Sevilla and the relevance of his surroundings.

Victor Ortaon the other hand, he does not want some words in a press conference to destroy his good professional relationship with the technician for which he bet strongly and hopes he can continue to grow. They go hand in hand in this project. The waters in the Sánchez-Pizjuán They are gradually returning to their channel and no one awaits at this point that this reopening wound later. Everything will depend on the results, as always in this sport. He 0-4 of Valladolid It has softened the environment. He has reversed the tension of last week. The future is seen with another color. If the defeats return, that spear could be unearthed again.