The lack of goal is one of the main problems of Seville. The set directed by Xavi García Pimienta A handful of points has been left this season due to its lack of effectiveness, a deficit that the technician himself has highlighted at the press conference prior to the Royal Society – Sevilla this Sunday. «We lack effectiveness, it is penalizing us. I think we generate to mark more and we must be more solid defensively. If you leave Ratiu only from the front, you can put it wherever. The goals that rivals have scored are for our mistakes. So we need to be more solid in defense and more effective above, “Pepper corroborated.

During the winter market, two players joined Sevilla for the attack with the idea of ​​ending this lack of efficiency: Rubén Vargas and Akor Adams. However, the Nigerian striker was injured shortly after arriving and only gave him time to debut a few minutes in front of the Getafe. A month later, the Nigerian has entered Nigeria’s prelist for the March break, despite not yet having the medical discharge.

On this circumstance, García Pimient Athletic Club: «Akor has touched ball. You have to do the tests so that you can be with us next week, but before leaving with the National Team it would have to be available to us. I understand that they want to call it because he is a Sevilla player, but before it will be the medical services that will say whether or not they can go «.

The truth is that you are expected with some expectation, taking into account the scoreing shortage of Isaac Romero. The Lebrijano only has three goals in LaLiga, but for the Catalan coach it is not a problem: he has few goals but works a lot and gives the team a lot. He is playing because he deserves it, but he would be playing another, although Akor is injured. The theme of the goals of the strikers is confidence, I would worry if it were not offensive and if I had no chances of goal, but no doubt generates me. The fact that it does not score so many goals is not a problem, because it gives us other things. We already have Dodi (Lukebakio), who is taking care of the goals, or Juanlu, who also has a few «.









Flattery to Carmona

Another of the players who have sneaked into the prelist of their selection has been José Ángel Carmona. It is the first time that the side sounds for the list of Luis de la Fuente and pepper wanted to recognize the work of the Sevillist youth: «It is a pleasant surprise of José Ángel. He has won to be a starter in this team, he is doing very well, he also did it well with the Sub 21. If he is in that prelist it is because the source has seen good things in him. I hope I am on the list, I invite you to continue like this and continue to grow. This should serve to continue growing and believing that it can improve and be more important ».