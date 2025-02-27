The most famous pig of television, Peppa Pig, will soon have a new little sister or little sister, after the announcement that her mother, Mom Pig, she is pregnant, As reported by the company that owns the popular children’s series, Hasbro.

The little George, Peppa’s playmate and fights, will be joined in the eleventh season of the series, at the end of this year, a new baby, who will be revealed in the chapter The great announcement That TV clan will premiere in Spain on March 14, 15 and 16.

The episode will show Papa Pig and Mom Pig sharing the news with their children, who They must adapt to the arrival of a new member to the family.

In a statement, Hasbro explained that he has created a series of images of Peppa’s mother in which he parodies the way in which music stars, cinema and fashion announced the news of their pregnancies.

“We are immersed in A new stage that will transform the life of Peppa Pig and his family! As any family knows, a baby changes everything, from daily routine to family dynamics. But together with these changes, a wave of love and happiness also arrives that will extend to all its fans, “said Esra Cafer, senior vice president of franchise strategy and management, preschool and fashion of Hasbro.

Although the character of Peppa Pig continues to have four yearsthe British Children’s Series that tells the history of the family of this pig last year last year.