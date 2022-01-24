Peppa Pig is the main character of the beloved British animated children’s series of the same name. The title began broadcasting in 2004 on Channel 5 in the United Kingdom and, after its massive success, it managed to enter different international markets. However, many have criticized her attitude to the point that some consider her a bad example for children. Now it could even be a real danger.

According to a recent CBR report, one of the production chapters raised the concern of the Australian authorities. Specifically, it is episode 47 of the first season, in which it is related how the famous pink pig overcomes her fear of spiders.

Peppa Pig is a British cartoon series for children that premiered on May 31, 2004. Photo: Discovery Kids

What happened in the episode?

titled mister skinnylegs, the plot of the innocent chapter shows us Peppa Pig playing with her little brother, George. At one point, they come across a spider and the protagonist gets very scared.

As the sequences go by, the young piglet faces the situation and understands that there is nothing to fear. That way, everyone drinks tea together with the arachnid. But, Daddy Pig falls off his chair because he is still terrified of his ‘guest’, to which everyone laughs at his reaction.

However, as harmless as the story may seem, Australia has decided to censor its broadcast.

Why was it banned in Australia?

As broken down by CBR, the premise is that the spider cannot do anything to Peppa because she is larger than him. This detail is precisely what has sparked concern in Australia, a territory characterized by the large presence of highly poisonous species.

The aforementioned medium explains that within the wide variety of arachnids that exist in the aforementioned country, there are some very dangerous ones, such as the gigantic Huntsman.

In addition, despite its small size, there are other specimens that are much more lethal than the Huntsman. In fact, countless cases have required hospitalization over the last decade. Even many Australians have died from spider bites.