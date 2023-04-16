The developers Of Peppa Pig: Adventures around the World have decided to have their say on the homage to Queen Elizabeth content in the game, which somehow went viral. Incidentally, during gameplay players take Peppa and company around the world. One of the stops is London, where ours meets the now deceased Queen Elizabeth, with whom she jumps into a puddle. At the end of the sequence, the image fades to black to make room for a direct tribute to the queen, with Elizabeth’s photo accompanied by the inscription: “HM Queen Elizabeth II, 1926-2022 In Memoriam”.

David Moral, the lead producer of the game, explained that unfortunately the Queen she died during development of the game, when the character was already done and the London section was closed.

Moral: “When the news came, we discussed how to deal with the problem, because of course there were several options. For example we could have removed the trip, we could have removed London and the Queen from the game.”

After due consideration, the development team decided to keep everything, transforming the London section into a tribute to the queen: “Now that it’s out, I think everyone is happy with the fact that we have chosen to keep the queen in the game. Even if is gone, it’s great that people from all over the world and children who play Peppa Pig: Adventures around the World meet the Queen and learn who she was, because she has been a major personality of the UK and the whole world for decades .”

Ester Zanon, of publisher Outright Games, added that the discussion on the matter was very quick, because for the development team “She had existed and she was in the TV series.” In short, many of you would have considered it unfair to cut it. “It’s part of everyone’s story.” Moral agreed that she didn’t think it was right to remove London, because “it would have meant reducing the content and the fun. In the end what matters is that the kids like it.”

