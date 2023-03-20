Peppa Pig: Adventures around the World contains a tribute to Queen Elizabethwhich according to some is a bit exaggerated, since it is a video game and the woman has been dead for about six months now. As you will know if you assiduously follow the series starring the nice little pig, Elizabeth II also appeared in some of the past episodes and enjoyed jumping in the mud with Peppa, George and family.

In the game there is a scene set in London where the Pig family he meets Elisabetta who enjoys jumping in the puddles with them. For some, such a tribute would already be more than enough, but the game does more, because at the end of the sequence another memory of the queen appears, obviously the Peppa Pig version, with the years of her birth and death reported.

It must be said that Peppa Pig is an immensely successful English cartoon and that the game development studio, Outright Games, is also English. Let’s also imagine that the game scene with the queen was made before her death and we didn’t want to cut it just in honor of her disappearance. Sure, they could have replaced her with Carlo, but why risk ruining the game like that? Be that as it may, currently the choice made by the developers has become the subject of memes, with many sneering that Peppa Pig is the last to see the queen alive.

There are even those who go so far as to say that it was Peppa who eliminated her.

As far as we know, read our review of Peppa Pig: Adventures around the World and give the title a chance if you have very young children or grandchildren.