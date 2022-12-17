Outright Games, in collaboration with Hasbro, has announced Peppa Pig: Adventures around the World, the new Peppa Pig video game that will be available from March 17 on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S (digital only in Italy), PlayStation 4 , PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and PC. In this new interactive adventure, fans will be able to travel around the world in the company of Peppa Pig and involve their families even more in the story. Beth Goss, CEO of Outright Games said: “We are very happy that Peppa is back with Outright Games for her new video game, Peppa Pig: Adventures around the World. We are working very hard to develop a new game based on the incredible success of the previous My Friend Peppa Pig, making this title even bigger and more addictive with so many more locations, characters and fun! We can’t wait to share it with all fans from next March.” Eugene Evans, senior vice president of Business Development and Digital Licensing at Hasbro, added: “After nearly two decades, it’s amazing to see how global brand appreciation for PEPPA PIG continues to grow across different media, such as the animated series and new digital games. We are very excited to collaborate with our friends at Outright Games on Peppa’s next adventure.”