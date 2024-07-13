Wer es in Andalusien schon einmal live aus dem Mund eines erwachsenen Sängers oder einer Sängerin gehört hat, wird es nicht vergessen. Es aber aus dem Munde eines Dreizehnjährigen zu hören ist noch mal verstörender: So alt nämlich war Pepe de Lucía bei den vorliegenden Aufnahmen aus dem Jahr 1959, die nun erstmals veröffentlicht werden. Als „grabaciones perdidas“, also verlorene Aufnahmen, werden diese beworben, weil sie jahrzehntelang in einer Schachtel für Quittenbrot geschlummert hatten, dann wiederentdeckt und nun aufwendig restauriert wurden.

Die Anthologisierung des Flamenco

Pepe ist einer der älteren Brüder von Paco de Lucía. Der sollte ab Mitte der Sechzigerjahre das Flamenco-Gitarrenspiel völlig neu bestimmen, maßgeblich erweitern und in der ganzen Welt bekannt machen. Hier ist er im Alter von nur elf Jahren als Gitarrist zu hören, und obwohl die Aufnahmen natürlich kein HiFi-Ohrenschmaus sind, würden selbst Banausen schnell erkennen, dass hier bereits ein Meister am Werk ist.

It was known that Paco had received strict guitar lessons from his father and brother Ramón from an early age and soon practiced like crazy. He fell into a phase of reflection on the beginnings of flamenco and at the same time into a phase of historicization, which is indicated by the large “Anthologie Du Chant Flamenco”, first published in France in 1954, and the Catédra de Flamencología y Estudios Folclóricos Andaluces in Jerez, founded in 1958.

With these recordings from 1959, made with a Grundig tape recorder in their hometown of Algeciras, the brothers pay tribute to greats of the genre such as the tango singer La Pirula from Málaga or the guitarist Niño Ricardo from Seville. They are anthological in nature and cover various styles and dances, such as bulerías, soleares, tangos and fandangos.

Not even crazy people suffer like I do

The mention of “Pepito and Paquito” in the album title sounds cute, but the music is designed to tear your heart out. “Hasta el alma me duele, senores / De tanto querer” sings Pepe in the “Romance de Juan Osuna”: “Even my soul hurts, sirs, because I love so much.” The shaken child’s voice laments great adult suffering, using all the rules of art and theatricality. “Los locos no sufren lo que estoy sufriendo yo”: Not even crazy people suffer like I do, laments the lyrical self in another song of pain. The brothers soon had success with this, for example in a competition in 1962.

But it was not the singer but the guitarist who was blessed with a world-wide career. While his playing on many recordings still follows a fixed form, in three solo pieces you can already recognize a hint of the genius that would later compose and play pieces such as “Entre dos aguas” (1972) or record milestone albums such as “Almoraima” (1976) and “Sólo quiero caminar” (1981). Here, at the “Solea Niño Ricardo”he not only imitates his idol with his rolling touch and breakneck-fast runs, but also partly breaks away from them: the little Paquito gives a glimpse of the great Paco de Lucía.