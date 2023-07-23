A career conditioned by injuries. At 36, Giuseppe Rossi says stop. The Italian-American striker announces in a post on Instagram “My retirement from this beautiful game. It was an unforgettable journey. From running around the garden as a child with a ball at my feet and having my father as a coach, to playing at the highest level of football possible, in the most beautiful stadiums that football can offer and playing with and against the best players and clubs in the world. My dreams came true, my life came true. Those negative moments (mostly injuries) never limited me. My goal was stronger than any obstacle that was in front of me. I never stopped dreaming when things I couldn’t control got in my way. I love football so much that I could never give up. That’s why I’m writing this with a heavy heart but a big smile on my face: I’m proud of what I’ve achieved,” reads the long message.