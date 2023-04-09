More than grateful! kille gonzalez rodriguez, known in Peruvian comedy as Pepino, spoke about how he felt appearing on television alongside Jorge Benavides in “JB en ATV”. He thanked him for the opportunity to consider it, at least in one edition of the program, in the absence of Dayanita for a subject of indiscipline with the production of the ATV space. In statements to a local media, she gave details of her first meeting with the comedian actor and what she told him when he saw him for the first time.

YOU CAN SEE: Who is the comedian Pepino and how did the new ‘pull’ of “JB en ATV” become famous?

Danny Rosales presents the new ‘jale’ of “JB en ATV”. Photo: Instagram capture/Danny Rosales

Is Pepino the replacement for Dayanita in “JB en ATV”?

Dayanita’s departure from “JB en ATV” caused a great stir, and even more Pepino’s presentation as a possible replacement for the comic actress. It was Danny Rosales who set off the alarm by presenting the young man as part of one of the editions of the humor space.

kille gonzalez rodriguez He is from Iquitos and was born on December 7, 1988. His father started him in comedy from a very young age. “He is a very happy person, despite being born in a very precarious house. He has always been a joker with his neighbors, for his children and for my mother,” he told La República.

YOU CAN SEE: It’s official! “JB en ATV” launches its first promotional video with ‘Pepino’ replacing Dayanita

How was your first meeting with Jorge Benavides?

Cucumber He said that it was Jorge Benavides himself who wanted to meet him, through Danny Rosales. He pointed out that he was nervous to see him in person, but he lowered the revs by teasing him.

“Mr. Benavides He approached me, greeted, that was impressive, and so as not to wince anymore I told him: ‘Lord, I want to cry’. And I put my head on his shoulder, and he said: ‘No, calm down,'” she told Trome.

“Then, as ‘Charapita’ I answered: ‘I’m not crying, it’s a joke’. He looked at me and said: ‘See this with…’ And we laughed to death,” added the comedian. He added that this April 8 will be again on “JB en ATV” and thanked the cast of the comedy show for their expressions of affection.

YOU CAN SEE: Dayanita did not want to return to “JB en ATV” despite insistence: “They began to put restrictions on me”

Pepino sends a message to Dayanita

Pepino, the new jerk of “JB en ATV”, talked about his relationship with Dayanita after replacing her on the comedy show. “With Dayanita we are friends and we work together,” said the comic actor in statements to a local media.

“He found out through the networks that (I) would be in the program, but work is work and has nothing to do with friendship,” he added to Trome. The comedian is 33 years old and is from Iquitos.

JB on ATV: Pepino debuts on a comedy show and sends a message to Dayanita. Photo: Composition/LR

#Pepino #told #reaction #met #Jorge #Benavides #quotI #told #cryquot