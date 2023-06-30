Don’t pass them! the comedian Cucumber He spoke again about his absence in the show he had with Danny Rosales and Dayanita. On this occasion, he declared for “Magaly TV, the firm” and assured that he had already talked with his colleagues, but that, even so, he remains annoyed. “We’ve just finished talking. Yes, (I’m still uncomfortable) in fact, yes, but I expected it from anyone else, but not from my brother. We’ve known each other for years and I didn’t expect that,” he said, referring to the participant of “JB on ATVs”.

One of the moments that caught Magaly’s attention was when Danny appears seconds after Pepino’s statements and assures that everything is already solved, even though his partner’s face says otherwise. “Until now, we are still brothers, we have recorded a sequence. We have smoothed out the rough edges”Rosales maintained. “I couldn’t hide my bitter face,” added the driver. In the end, the traveling comedian specified that he still has not decided if he will participate in the show of the program.

#Pepino #resents #Danny #Rosales #Comedian #reveals #work #shows #circus