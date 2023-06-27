Dayanita surprised to cry at an event due to the absence of Cucumber. She and danny rosales They hoped that the comedian could arrive at the presentation on June 23 to carry out his great act with which they usually entertain the public; however, this was not possible. The Republic contacted kille gonzales to find out why he didn’t show up that night and he didn’t hesitate to clarify the issue. In addition, he sent some messages to his colleagues after the statements they gave against him.

YOU CAN SEE: Dayanita cries and apologizes for the lack of Pepino in a comic show: “They deserve all the respect”

Why didn’t Pepino show up with Dayanita and Danny Rosales?

Cucumber He was a bit uncomfortable when asked about the statements he gave Dayanita before the public present and explained that he did not agree to be in the show with her and danny rosales. In addition, he indicated that he had other more important tasks that day.

—Why didn’t you go to the event with Dayanita and Danny Rosales?

—The producer never spoke to me. They wanted me to put my ticket to go and I did not accept. On Thursday they wanted me to travel and I finished recording at “La casa de la comedia” at 12:00 pm They don’t record at that time, that’s why they went. The next day I had classes. I study and that is the first thing.

—Did you notify your companions that you would be absent?

—I told them. I spoke with Danny Rosales. I just found out that they spoke ill of me.

“Do you have any resentment for what they said that night?”

—I do not judge, but we are all intelligent to realize it.

—Do you have something to say to Dayanita and Danny Rosales?

-No. It’s over. The same day I made a tiktok and explained what happened. Everyone has the right to comment.

YOU CAN SEE:Did Ricardo Rondón betray Latina to cook on América TV? Winner of “The Great Chef” reveals it

Dayanita begins to cry in the absence of Pepino in the show

Apparently the absence of Cucumber outraged Dayanitawho did not tolerate the pressure from the public and shed a few tears explaining the situation: “We, as artists who are here, We have endured traveling like 10 hours since yesterday and we have to work because you deserve all the respect in the world, because you are not a game and it has cost me many things to get ahead (…) I know that there are people who have tried to insult me, mistreat me, but I am still here, I continue to show that I am responsible.”

Cucumber and his hidden passion away from Peruvian TV

kille gonzales revealed exclusively for La República that, apart from working on “JB on ATVs“, is part of the committee of teachers in a school: “It’s a bit private. I will record on Wednesdays, but only one chapter, since Wednesdays intersect with my pre-professional practices.I am teaching in a primary school and my priority is not money. I don’t want to run. I have my studies and I go where they call me. If I had wanted this, I would have had it a long time ago, I would have achieved a program. They’ve never seen me on shows because I wanted to prioritize my studies.”

Pepino remembers his father and the fun moments he had with him. Photo: composition by Gerson Cardoso/@pepino/Facebook

YOU CAN SEE: Cucumber in “JB”: what foreign ancestry does the comedian who replaced Dayanita have?

Jorge Benavides jokes with Pepino after ampay with Malú de la Vega

The ampay with Malú de la Vega brought him to Cucumber various criticisms, but this event did not affect him, since he was not absent from the Jorge Benavides program. In one of the sketches, the producer decided to take advantage of the situation and play a prank on kille gonzales.

“The man has proposed us to bring the menu from now on for the cast and this week he is going to bring, he says that it is his specialty, tongue stew,” JB said, generating several laughs on set.

How was Pepino’s ampay with Malú de la Vega?

Both went to a nightclub located in San Juan de Lurigancho, without imagining that the jackals of Magaly Medina they would go behind Cucumber and Malú de la Vega were very affectionate in the venue and then went to the comedian’s home, leaving the next day.

Malú de la Vega was unaware that Pepino had a girlfriend before the AMPAY

In an interview with La República, malu de la vega told the details of his friendship with Cucumber. The exvedette had good references to the comedian; however, she made it clear that she was unaware of her affair with another woman.

“I knew he was single. It hit me like a bucket of water. I asked him and he said “no, I’m single.” I’ve seen several interviews where they ask him and he says he’s single until the end or something,” he said.

#Pepino #denies #rude #Dayanita #Danny #Rosales #event #quotThey #wanted #put #ticketquot