Dayanita and danny rosales They got upset with Pepino for not attending a show that they had already agreed on and they raged against him in front of the entire coliseum. “Mr. Pepino gave his word to the businessman, who was on his way, who was coming in a car, and at a quarter to seven he turned off his cell phone,” said the member of “JB en ATV.” These words did not sit well with Pepino and he went out to defend his reputation.

YOU CAN SEE: Pepino denies rudeness to Dayanita and Danny Rosales at the event: “They wanted me to put my ticket”

What did Pepino reply to Dayanita and Danny Rosales?

Pepino did not hold anything back and regretted the words of Dayanita and Danny Rosales in front of the dozens of fans who were waiting for him at the event. The comedian insisted that he never spoke to the promoter of the event, so he did not commit any fault.

“Supposedly, I had to go (to the show) in a separate taxi, so it doesn’t work for me and the promoter didn’t talk to me. The event was on a Friday and they (Dayanita and Danny Rosales) know very well that I study and prioritize my studies. If they want to work, make money, it’s their problem, I can’t get involved, but I do want to make it clear that the promoter never spoke to me,” said the comedian.

Cucumber also denied being ‘excess’, as some call it. He remarked that he has been in the world of comedy for 23 years and the fumes have not gone to his head. “I always tell him: Tuesday, I record; Wednesday, I’m on “JB on ATV”; Thursday, in “The House of Comedy”; Friday, I study. They don’t understand that I have to study, ”he added.

YOU CAN SEE: Dayanita cries and apologizes for the lack of Pepino in a comic show: “They deserve all the respect”

What did Magaly Medina say about Pepino after missing the show?

Magaly Medina was no stranger to the fact, so she decided to give her opinion about Pepino and the alleged mistake he would have committed by not appearing at the show that promoted him along with Dayanita and Danny Rosales.

“If you don’t plan to go and you have scheduling problems, why do you receive the silver advance? If you receive an advance, it’s because you have to meet your audience (…). You compromised. You have been in this for 23 years, but the public has only just known you since you were on the Jorge Benavides program. You have to be a little more grateful.” said the ATV figure about the comedian.

Why did Dayanita cry in the absence of Pepino?

Dayanita She was outraged by Pepino’s absence during the show and shed a few tears explaining what had happened to her partner.

“We, as artists who are here, have endured traveling like 10 hours since yesterday and we have to work because you deserve all the respect in the world, because you are not a game and it has cost me many things to get ahead (… ) I know that there are people who have tried to insult me, mistreat me, but I am still here, I continue to show that I am responsible.”said the comedian.

#Pepino #attending #show #Dayanita #Danny #Rosales #study