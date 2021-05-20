Fabián “Pepín” Rodríguez Simón Former judicial advisor to Mauricio Macri, he remains in Uruguay and will do so for several weeks, despite having an international arrest warrant signed by federal judge María Servini in a case where he is accused of being part of an alleged illicit association headed by the former president. In front You have 90 days to substantiate your request for political asylum, and then the commission in charge will be issued. Pepín resigned his Uruguayan residence and met with a criminal judge who contacted Interpol to explain the situation.

The calendar of Macri’s henchman indicates that he has just over three months ahead of him until his situation is defined. Fabián Rodríguez Simón is investigated as part of an alleged maneuver of “financial harassment and suffocation for the companies of the Indalo Group”, owned by Cristóbal López and Fabián De Sousa.

This Wednesday Judge Servini requested their international capture, froze their bank accounts and ordered a general property inhibition. In addition, he requested through an exhortation to the Uruguayan justice to prohibit Rodríguez Simón from leaving that country.

The order signed by the magistrate was known days after Macri’s former adviser, designated as his judicial operator, requested political asylum in Uruguay as a refugee, arguing that he is a victim of persecution by the current administration and that they only seek to arrest him. .

“I will not return to Argentina until the persecution against me ceases. I have well-founded fears that if I did so, I would be unduly deprived of my freedom, with danger to my personal safety, in the framework of legal cases rigged as a pretext to imprison me, “said the Parlasur deputy – he has a mandate until December of this year. and that he was denounced by legislators of the ruling party for his alleged participation in the so-called “judicial table” which, according to the Frente de Todos, functioned during the Cambiemos administration in order to persecute Kirchner leaders.

When Judge Servini’s order was known this Wednesday, Rodríguez Simón appeared before a Uruguayan criminal judge and explained his situation: in a few words he told him that since he had already applied to be a political refugee, Until there is a pronouncement from the Technical Commission in charge of the issue, it cannot be detained. Pepín asked that “the ordered capture be blocked,” sources in the case explained to Clarion. For this reason, the magistrate contacted Interpol to raise the case.

His request, made earlier this week, was made “under the terms of the 1951 Geneva Convention and other complementary international standards.” Now, Rodríguez Simón has 90 days to substantiate his request for political asylum, and after making his arguments known the Refugee Commission (CORE) in charge of the issue, will analyze all and then decide whether to grant the requested status or not.

That is the first administrative instance, but since there is already a formal request, Pepín told the judge that as a refugee they cannot allow him to be captured. “I am now free of the justice of Uruguay”he explained to the magistrate. If you accept him as a political refugee, and give him that legal status, a passport must be provided, since when requesting asylum you can no longer use the documentation issued by Argentina.

Before the Commission, Pepín has already presented the main body of his fundamentals, and these days he will be adding elements.

Judge Servini maintained that the crimes for which Rodríguez Simón is being investigated in no way can they be considered political crimes, and his condition as a public official – not yet reliably determined – cannot be understood as sufficient for these purposes. “Then, he said that Rodríguez Simón’s proposal” is absolutely inadmissible, and would appear to be a shortcut to obstruct the course of the investigation.n, in a case in which, after more than two years of processing, nor any personal or actual precautionary measure has been imposed on you that could give a verisimilitude to the fear that the accused intends to sustain and, much less, to what he calls ‘political persecution’ “.

The file began with the complaint Fabián De Sousa, Cristóbal López’s partner in the Indalo Group, and there it is investigated whether “cases of corruption had been imported through which, with functional abuse and diversion of interests, would have produced economic damages both to individuals and to the national patrimony, with the aim of lead to the collapse of companies members of that group for its liquidation and sale at a low price, presumably for the benefit of business interests related to the government and to the detriment of the public interests by which the national collecting body (Federal Administration of Public Revenues) had to ensure “.

In the complaint, former President Mauricio Macri was accused of heading an illicit association with the aim of emptying the business group that is 70% owned by Cristóbal López. Both businessmen denounced that the arrest ordered of them, such as the bankruptcy of Oil Combustibles -the group’s main asset-, were persecutory maneuvers. The oil company was denounced in the criminal jurisdiction, for the lack of payment of the fuel tax, and in the Civil and Commercial jurisdiction, it processed its bankruptcy.

In this context, the judge called Rodríguez Simón to investigate.

However, and although the date for Rodríguez Simón’s investigation was only on June 17 , the magistrate considered that his request for political refuge in Uruguay qualified to declare him in absentia, and therefore ordered his capture.

