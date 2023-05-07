Mexico.- Juan Jose Origelformer host of the evening show Aztec TV‘Windowing’, broke the silence after Peter alone He spoke many times about it.

Pepillo Origel spoke through the program ‘Excuse me‘, where next to Martha Figueroa expressed his opinion after the gossip about Pedrito Sola.

It was after the show talked about Marco Antonio Regil’s recent statement about being ‘sapiosexual‘ during an interview with Pati Chapoy, at which time Origel took the opportunity to discuss the subject with Pedro Sola.

“I don’t like Pedrobecause he is talking about things that he should not be saying, I already told him, “said the driver while making ‘joking’ signs.

Likewise, Pepillo added “I don’t care (what they say), do you think that at this point in the game I’m going to care if they talk about me? whatever you want, say, do whatever you want, look, I’m already on my way out”.

Therefore, the 75-year-old journalist made a toast to all those people as a form of ‘therapy’.

“Cheers to all those who have spoken and ranted and made me what they wanted.”

Given this act, Martha Figueroa questioned her partner about whether he prefers to face things with a glass of wine instead of attending therapy, to which he expressed that “you drink your drink, send the ch…gada to the people and that’s it.”

But that’s not all, rather the driver pointed out that he knows how to forgivedespite the fact that they offend him, so Martha caught the hint immediately and simply limited himself to sending the message to the main presenters of Ventaneando: “there Pati and Pedro talk to themDon’t be funny.”

It must be remembered that days ago, Pedro Sola and Pati Chapoy mentioned the pilot program of “Ventaneando” on more than one occasion, where they even revealed that the journalist would not even be a member of the evening newspaper.

However, during an interview with Pinky Promise, Sola recounted that Pepillo Origel invited a “silly” boyfriend with him, “You invited Juan José Origel, and he brought a very handsome boyfriend, who fortunately was very stupid,” he said. the driver while Daniel Bisogno tried to keep his colleague quiet.