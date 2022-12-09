Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua.- Terrible discovery reported by a scavenger in Juarez CityChihuahua, the man was collecting when he found two bodies on mattresses.

The discovery was recorded on Indio Jerónimo street, in the Granjas Unidas neighborhood near Camino Real, as reported by agents of the National Guard.

The corpses They were wrapped in two mattresses Handcuffed and with traces of violence, blows were appreciated in different parts.

We recommend you read:

With this discovery of two bodies There are already 18 people murdered in the month in the border city, where violence does not stop