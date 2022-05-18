MF MURCIA. Thursday, May 19, 2022, 01:59



The artist from Molina Pepe Yagües, renowned Murcian sculptor, draftsman, video artist and engraver, will show a series of works from this Saturday, May 21, to Saturday, May 28, in the Sala Antoñete of the Las Ventas bullring (Madrid). of bullfighting in an exhibition curated by the Murcian bullfighting critic Gloria Cantero. ‘Ambisto, then I exist’ is the title of this exhibition, which can be seen in the space for contemporary art managed by the Community of Madrid’s Bullfighting Affairs. Thirty pieces made with xylographic, lithographic, serigraphic, intaglio, pictorial and graphic techniques, all starring the bull or the Minotaur, «from an updated version of the Taurocatapsia of the bull of Knossos (mural from 3,500 years ago in Ancient Greece), which is titled ‘Doma fembrista del toro de Knossos macho, to various versions of classic bullfighting myths such as the Abduction of Europa Pasífae or the Minotaur’. In addition, according to Yagües, other works can be seen in which the indisputable component of dance that exists in bullfighting is extolled, «as well as pieces in which a bullfighting metaphor of the recent national Spanish political reality is made starring Pablo Iglesias (before cutting his ponytail), Pedro Sánchez, Quim Torra, Oriol Junqueras or Irene Montero, among others».

In a couple of works he makes “some ironic suggestions (or not) for the claims of some animalists”, as in the one titled ‘Banderillas de morphina’, in which a banderillero carries two banderillas to put local anesthesia on the back of the bull. He closes the exhibition with a version of the Kidnapping of Jupiter, ‘Putin’s Kidnapping in Python’, alluding to the war in Ukraine.

In the same room, Mercedes Fidalgo, author of the portrait of Manolete from the Goyesque bullfight on May 2, and drawings of great figures of bullfighting are also shown.

This Saturday, moreover, at 8 pm, within the Essentia Festival, four works by Yagües will accompany the Zahir duo made up of the pianist Naira Perdu and the tenor Juan de Dios Mateos at the Villa de Molina Theater, with their heads already their feet are aerial and moving sculptures while they play music.