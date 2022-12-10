The captain of Portugal, the experienced center-back Pepe, questioned the refereeing of Argentine Facundo Tello after the elimination this Saturday of his team in the quarterfinals of the World Cup in Qatar at the hands of the surprising Morocco (1-0).

“It is inadmissible that an Argentine referee whistled at us today after what happened yesterday (Friday) with Messi and Argentina speaking” of the judge, said the 39-year-old defender on television at the end of the game played at the stadium Al Thumama.

“I’m not saying it would have been conditioned, but how much did we play in the second half? Nothing. Their goalkeeper always stopped and (the referee) only gave eight minutes of added time,” he added.

The Argentine captain Lionel Messiquestioned harshly the performance of the Spanish center-back Mateu Lahoz during the clash against the Netherlands on Friday, which ended with the Albiceleste qualifying for the semifinals on penalties (2-2, 4-3).

“The Fifa has to review that, they cannot put a referee like that for a match of this importancewhich is not up to the task”, stated ‘La Pulga’.

He didn’t keep anything

Pepe considered that Tello did not replace what was adequate in the second partin which, he assured, Morocco dedicated itself to preventing Portugal from Cristiano Ronaldo develop your game. How is he going to give eight minutes when we don’t play anything? The only team that wanted to play football was ours, Portugal,” he said.

“I feel angry, They neither played nor allowed to play in the second part“. “We are sad, we had the quality to win the world championship, but unfortunately we did not,” he said.

The Moroccan attacker Youssef En-Nesyri, in the 42nd minute, it sealed the first participation of an African team in the semifinals of the World Cup. Surprising Morocco will now battle for a place in the final with the winner between England and defending champions France, who play this Saturday.

