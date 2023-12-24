Sunday, December 24, 2023, 08:22

















Three years and one year. That is the time that former mayors Emilio Bascuñana and Carolina Gracia fought unsuccessfully to obtain the municipal Budget. On the way to closing just six months of government, the now mayor of Orihuela, Pepe Vegara, trusts that he will soon unravel the mess that has kept the City Council machinery in check since 2018 and will put an end to the dynamics of constant credit modifications. This is how it progresses. “The next ones will be austere in current spending.”

-He appeared in the campaign advocating another form of politics. Do you still believe that this is possible here?

-I remain determined that there is another way of doing politics. And although it is true that not everyone behaves like this, I am still committed. Despite everything, it is much easier to destroy than to build. So those who are in permanent destruction, then let them continue permanent destruction.

-He comes here from the business world. Have you been disappointed with the Administration?

-I am very disappointed because the Orihuela City Council is a machinery that is not prepared to manage itself. We have a structure that is not that of a big city, but of a big town at most. We have to work so that this structure is that of a city council of a big city. And we are on it.

-How will you do it?

-Some structures must be changed. We are working on issues that have no political benefit, because in the end, the City Council's functioning as it should function reaches the citizens in the very long term. We have changed the organizational chart, the RPT…

-Have you considered putting general directors?

-They will arrive at the beginning of the year, God willing. They are included in the Budget. This figure has to be incorporated into the City Council's way of working.

-How would you describe the attitude that the opposition has adopted?

-The opposition is divided. There is a part that makes constructive opposition and one that is only going to directly destroy. It is something that has caught my attention since I came to politics, that it often gives the impression that the job of the opposition is only to destroy, because even that less destructive opposition, when it can cause bloodshed, does so. That's why I say that, if we politicians were able to get away from those clichés, in the end, saving those who are completely brutalized by sectarianism, then people would have more options to make a fair judgment of what is happening and what is not. happens.

-Do you think the issue of Christmas lights has been magnified?

-We know that we are in difficulties. We came with an extended budget, exhausted and in the end the work that could have been done has been done. Surely, if the opposition had not magnified the issue, then the distance on the street would have been much less. What has happened in these five months has been an inheritance. So that treatment seems unfair to me. I always said that I wouldn't mind acknowledging what was started and what wasn't. Luckily, both the good and the bad have a beginning and will have an end. Next year we will talk about something else, a new budget and a new management born from the current government team. As mayor, I do not put fewer lights because I want or feel like annoying Orihuela.

Investments on the coast «The two major works of 2024 will be the bridge over the AP-7 and the new water tank»

-No inheritances in 2024?

-It won't make much sense. In any case, I don't talk about inheritance more than necessary, but almost to defend myself. I'm not one of those who will be saying 'and you more'. Anyone who is in Orihuela understands that a person who is in this office should not waste time on these types of issues.

-You've already mentioned it before. His predecessors were incapable. Will there be budgets?

-The file will be uploaded this week. The economic budget as such is already finished, squared and prepared. It has to go through intervention and there we will have our first discussions. The budget is very well studied, we have spent many hours and it is perfectly measured and perfectly justified.

Extended from 2018



-And what was the difficulty?

-The Budget has been extended since 2018. In that time the increase in the City Council's income is 9.9% and expenses have increased by over 46%. Scaling that up is complex because 2024 in current spending is going to be a complex year. Surely there will be some things in which we will have to be frugal. We have made the decision not to raise taxes, especially what has to do with garbage. It is complicated because the law requires us citizens to be responsible for the full cost of the management and Orihuela is below 50% in the collection of that tax. We could have done it this year, but we are going to do it next year, when there is no other choice because the law obliges us.

-And how do you plan to compensate for this imbalance between income and expenses without raising taxes?

-The compensation is by making more austere budgets in current spending. It will be a good year for investment because we have money for investment. It will be an austere year in terms of current spending.

Garbage rate “The increase will be applied in 2025, when, by law, we no longer have any choice”

-On the coast they say that it was the worst summer in history, do you believe it?

-Let's see, they left us without beach bars, but we made a big effort with the toilets. I don't know if it will be the worst in recent years. Surely in what has to do with services, yes. Now, obviously we know that we have an undersized maintenance service. We arrived with the garden maintenance extended because there is no contract. We are waiting for reports on it. For now, we are going to get the beach bars back and the offers are already there.

-There is one very urgent thing and that is that the supply of drinking water is in danger. Will there be a new tank?

-The tank is budgeted and it is a work that will be carried out in 2024. That is the first, together with the AP-7 bridge, that we are going to undertake on the coast as large projects. Then there will be resurfacing and steeling of certain areas, which will also gain momentum next year.