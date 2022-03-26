For those of us who are from the town, but we move around the capital regularly, making the way to the Pepe Tomás restaurant is not long, but I understand that moving to Torreagüera being enslaved on a terrace in the center or being in El Corte Inglés, can be lazy But the fact is that if the Pepe Tomás restaurant were in the center, the line of diners who would be at the door waiting to be given a table would be more or less like the one Makoto has today. Or at least, that’s how it should be if there was a minimum of justice in this world. So let’s go to Pepe Tomás and continue enjoying him wherever we find him.

Pepe Tomas Restaurant Location:

Old Way of Orihuela, 6. Torreagüera (Murcia).

Schedule:

Closed Tuesday and Wednesday all day and Monday, Sunday, Thursday and Friday nights.

Price:

tasting menu of 64 euros. No drink.

Telephone:

968 822 376.

To start with the highlights, I would say that Pepe Tomás is one of the restaurants with the best wine list in the Region. Small producers, wines in danger of extinction, incredible Murcian whites, sherry jewels or Japanese sakes that pair each dish on the tasting menu to perfection. But it is that, in addition to each wine, Fran, the sommelier and owner, is giving a master class of really practical information on each of the wineries and the peculiarities of their wines. And that must be valued. Because the information on a wine is given by the summary of a trip that is usually on days off from work to any part of northern Spain or Europe, or to Jerez, or Penedés, to visit several wineries, taste hundreds of wines, see the land, feel the humidity in the area, see the type of land, the vineyards, its inclination, the hours of sunshine, the strains, the way it is planted, meet the winemaker, the farmer and a thousand other things to bring knowledge of everything that happens in the winery and to be able to transmit all that knowledge in less than a minute.

Master class



Well, at Pepe Tomás each wine is a master class. But it is that, in addition, they have released a new tasting menu where the spoon is the main protagonist, raising the stews to a superlative level. To begin with, semi-salted mullet roe, an improvable tuna sobrassada, a good chicken fritter in pepitoria, delicious grilled espardeñas with flat-bottomed bacon and some delicious grilled cockles. With the cod tripe with chickpeas and rooster combs I begin to rise a foot from the table. The red mullet tataki with oil from its bones and cauliflower reminds me of the one I ate years ago at Los Marinos José (Fuengirola, Málaga), with its torching through the skin area at the table included. Magnificent product, simplicity and great taste.

They have released a new tasting menu where the spoon is the main protagonist, raising the stews to a maximum levelI levitate again with the white beans and chato trotters in mint sauce



I levitate again with the white beans and chato trotters in mint sauce where as soon as the dish arrives I see that there will be a lack of bread to account for it as it deserves. Magnificent dish. I find the duck breast loin with monastrell and a mushroom risotto as a side dish to be of a good level, which is perhaps the most forced part of the experience.

To finish, another spoon dish in which the lentils coexist in harmony with the meat of a confit duck leg. An infinite plate.

For dessert, pear, orange and cocoa strudel with citrus fruits, red fruits and ginger that comes wonderfully to reduce such culinary power.

La Siesta restaurant, terrace and room for improvement



La Siesta restaurant (Avda. Juan de Borbón. Bolnuevo, Mazarrón. Telephone 678 497 041) has one of the most welcoming terraces on the Mazarron coast. In the Bolnuevo area, on the beachfront, the place offers daily menus and some fish such as turbot or sea bass with fisherman’s garlic. The service is one of those that apologize for any fact claiming that “I am not the owner” and some dishes can be improved, such as clams with boletus, where the mushrooms are not of the variety that they promise –besides not being fresh–. In short, a good location and room for improvement in this classic on the Murcian coast.