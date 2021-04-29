82 ‘



Offside, Arsenal. Granit Xhaka tried a through ball, but Nicolas Pépé was caught offside.



81 ‘



Foul by Calum Chambers (Arsenal).



81 ‘



Francis Coquelin (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



81 ‘



Substitution, Villarreal. Moi Gómez replaces Manu Trigueros.



80 ‘



Substitution, Villarreal. Alberto Moreno replaces Alfonso Pedraza.



80 ‘



Etienne Capoue (Villarreal) second yellow card for a bad foul.



77 ‘



Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.



77 ‘



Foul by Etienne Capoue (Villarreal).



73 ‘



Gooooool! Villarreal 2, Arsenal 1. Nicolas Pépé (Arsenal) converted the penalty with a left footed shot.



71 ‘



Penalty conceded by Manu Trigueros (Villarreal) after a foul in the penalty area.



71 ‘



Penalty in favor of Arsenal. Bukayo Saka was fouled in the area.



70 ‘



Substitution, Villarreal. Mario Gaspar replaces Juan Foyth because of an injury.



69 ‘



Attempt stopped low to the left. Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) left footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Samuel Chukwueze.



67 ‘



Etienne Capoue (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.



67 ‘



Nicolas Pépé (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



67 ‘



Foul by Etienne Capoue (Villarreal).



67 ‘



Nicolas Pépé (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



67 ‘



Foul by Manu Trigueros (Villarreal).



66 ‘



Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Bernd Leno.



66 ‘



Shot stopped high and through the center of the goal. Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) right footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Francis Coquelin.



64 ‘



Attempt missed. Rob Holding (Arsenal) left footed shot from the center of the box misses to the left following a corner kick.



64 ‘



Attempt blocked. Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.



63 ‘



Substitution, Arsenal. Gabriel Martinelli replaces Martin Ødegaard.



62 ‘



Corner, Arsenal. Corner committed by Alfonso Pedraza.



61 ‘



Rob Holding (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



61 ‘



Foul by Gerard Moreno (Villarreal).



61 ‘



Auction stopped. Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner.



60 ‘



Foul by Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal).



60 ‘



Foul by Granit Xhaka (Arsenal).



58 ‘



Thomas Partey (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card.



57 ‘



Dani Ceballos (Arsenal) second yellow card for a bad foul.



57 ‘



Foul by Dani Ceballos (Arsenal).



57 ‘



Daniel Parejo (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



53 ‘



Foul by Thomas Partey (Arsenal).



53 ‘



Etienne Capoue (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



52 ‘



Foul by Bukayo Saka (Arsenal).



52 ‘



Alfonso Pedraza (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



49 ‘



Foul by Rob Holding (Arsenal).



49 ‘



Raúl Albiol (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



48 ‘



Corner, Arsenal. Corner committed by Raúl Albiol.



48 ‘



Attempt blocked. Nicolas Pépé (Arsenal) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.



46 ‘



Foul by Dani Ceballos (Arsenal).



46 ‘



Daniel Parejo (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



Second half begins Villarreal 2, Arsenal 0.



46 ‘



Substitution, Villarreal. Francis Coquelin replaces Paco Alcácer.



45 ‘+ 2’



First half ends, Villarreal 2, Arsenal 0.



Four. Five’



Shot stopped high and through the center of the goal. Paco Alcácer (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.



44 ‘



Dani Ceballos (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.



44 ‘



Foul by Dani Ceballos (Arsenal).



44 ‘



Juan Foyth (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.



42 ‘



Attempt missed. Rob Holding (Arsenal) header from the center of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Martin Ødegaard with a cross following a set piece.



41 ‘



Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the right wing.



41 ‘



Foul by Alfonso Pedraza (Villarreal).



39 ‘



Nicolas Pépé (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



39 ‘



Foul by Juan Foyth (Villarreal).



38 ‘



Foul by Granit Xhaka (Arsenal).



38 ‘



Raúl Albiol (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



37 ‘



Pau Torres (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.



37 ‘



Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the right wing.



35 ‘



VAR Decision: It was not Arsenal Penalty.



37 ‘



Foul by Pau Torres (Villarreal).



35 ‘



Juan Foyth (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.



3. 4′



Penalty in favor of Arsenal. Nicolas Pépé was fouled in the area.



3. 4′



Penalty committed by Juan Foyth (Villarreal) after a foul in the penalty area.



3. 4′



Hand of Nicolas Pépé (Arsenal).



33 ‘



Attempt missed. Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Manu Trigueros.



29 ‘



Gooooool! Villarreal 2, Arsenal 0. Raúl Albiol (Villarreal) right footed shot at point-blank range from the right side following a corner kick.



29 ‘



Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) header from very close range misses to the right following a corner kick.



29 ‘



Corner, Villarreal. Corner committed by Calum Chambers.



28 ‘



Attempt missed. Thomas Partey (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Martin Ødegaard.



26 ‘



Foul by Rob Holding (Arsenal).



26 ‘



Paco Alcácer (Villarreal) wins a free kick on the left wing.



25 ‘



Attempt missed. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high.



22 ‘



Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Thomas Partey.



eleven’



Foul by Daniel Parejo (Villarreal).



eleven’



Dani Ceballos (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.



10 ‘



Foul by Manu Trigueros (Villarreal).



10 ‘



Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the right wing.



5′



Gooooool! Villarreal 1, Arsenal 0. Manu Trigueros (Villarreal) right footed shot from the right side of the box.



3′



Hand of Granit Xhaka (Arsenal).



two’



Offside, Arsenal. Emile Smith Rowe tried a through ball, but Nicolas Pépé was caught offside.



The first part begins.



0 ‘

