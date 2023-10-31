Tuesday, October 31, 2023, 3:01 p.m.



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Continuity in the government of the Oriola Holy Week. Its president since 2017 will continue to lead the Greater Board of Brotherhoods for the next four years. Pepe Sáez Sironi has been the only one who has presented a candidacy and, in the assembly held on October 26, he was elected by 11 of the 14 votes of the rest of the presidents of the brotherhoods.

The majority support for Sáez Sironi’s management is palpable, since he did not even receive a single vote against, only two presidents chose to vote blank. The position, which he abandoned as stipulated by the statutes in May, will thus return to his hands once the bishop of Orihuela, José Ignacio Munilla, ratifies his appointment.

In the last edition of the festival, declared of International Tourist Interest, there was a split between the brotherhoods that resulted in a change in the schedules of the processions. Some decided to advance their departure from the Holy Week Museum a few hours to avoid ending up at the Monserrate Sanctuary late at night, with the detriment that this entails for those brothers who work the next day, as it is not a holiday.

Sáez Sironi, last March, together with this year’s town crier, Roberto Rabasco.



Eva Moya







Despite the initial controversy, the majority unhesitatingly once again gives their trust to Sáez Sironi, who has already had to command the week of passion in even more turbulent times, if possible. Between 2017 and 2019 he already had to, like all his predecessors, manage the cancellation ‘in extremis’ of some procession due to danger of rain.

However, the acid test was keeping the flame of the festival lit for two eternal years in which the brotherhoods could not procession as mass events were prohibited while the pandemic lasted. In this sense, the return of the penitentiary stations to the streets of Orihuela this year was a great milestone and quite an organizational challenge, with many brotherhoods that debuted new features, not only the result of the new schedules.

Sáez Sironi’s career extends practically to his youth in the 70s. Always linked to the Oriola Holy Week, his journey began in his lifelong brotherhood, Ecce Homo. From there he rose through the ranks, also in other organizations. He has held positions in El Silencio, Los Azotes and belongs to Los Pilares de la Soledad and the Secular Franciscan Order. He was also named Prétor of Ecce Homo in 2018 and in 2007 he was named Nazarene of Orihuela.

Married with two children, Sáez Sironi works as a researcher at the Murcian Agricultural and Food Development Research Institute.