The grandfather and child program, Grand Prixpremiered a very special edition on Monday night, with its Christmas programming. Four towns would compete in two semifinals and a grand final on RTVE.

In the first delivery, it was Pepe Rodriguez, godfather of the Andalusian team from Alfacar, who earned the leading role in memes on social networks, another of the fun parts of the program. Eva Sorianofor his part, sponsored the Mallorcans of Binissalem.

“How many chapters does Pocoyo have?“he asked Ramon Garcia in the emblematic hot potato test. “Four“He responded without any qualms. Users burst out laughing upon hearing the implausible response.

Furthermore, the different tests, carried out by the inhabitants of each town in hilarious costumes inspired by Christmas, they also gave a lot to talk about. And more with the imagination of Internet users.