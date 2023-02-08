Pepe and Rafaela went to Spain a few episodes ago “At the bottom there is room”. However, the driver of Petito has already returned to Las Nuevas Lomas.

A few chapters ago, we found out that Pepe left Lima to go with Rafaela to Spain. Now, “Al fondo hay sitio” has just shown the arrival of the beloved character played by David almandoz back in Las Nuevas Lomas. How did you come back to the series? Well, Tito was sweeping the living room of the Gonzales house and he was complaining because his best friend wasn’t with him. Just at that moment, Doña Nelly’s son appears with open arms.

Tito, as expected, was not completely convinced that his colleague has returned happy, because he believes that something bad happened with Rafaela while they were in Spain. Therefore, he alerted the rest of the family to any unfavorable reaction from Pepe. VIDEO: America TV