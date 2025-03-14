

The Sevillian firm Pepe Pinreles has launched a new line of socks of the Real Betis And he has them in presale through his website. The reasons are very greenish since they represent the celebration of Isco and Antony after the goal of the Malaga to the Vitoria de Guimaraes in the round of 16 of the Conference League.

Pepe Pinreles is the official firm of the socks of the Betis And he has now opted for two reference players this season like Isco and Antony. Both Betic soccer players contributed their goal in this duel back of the tie and there was a circumstance that the Malaga attended the Brazilian in his goal, while Antony attended his partner in the fourth and definitive both against Vitoria. Hence, both Betic players celebrated this fourth goal so symbolic: with Antony emulating that he cleaned the captain’s boot.

In addition, Pepe Pinreles has a wide collection of socks with Betic motifs that he has been developing these years as with the celebration of Miranda after winning the Cup, with Isco, Cardeñosa, Rafael Gordillo, Historical Shields, Joaquín raising the Copa del Rey, William Carvalho making a pipe in the semifinal copera, Palmerín, the shield of 1914, the Benito Villarín …