Central defender Pepe is clear about who is the best footballer in history: Cristiano Ronaldo. Compatriots and friends, both athletes coincided in Real Madrid and in the National Team. “I admire Cris a lot and this is already public from Madrid, for me he is the best player in the history of football”, he assures in an interview with TNT Sports.

Pepe praises his achievements and places him at the top for his successful career. “He managed to do what nobody did. He won in England, he won in Spain, he won in Italy, he won with the Portugal team. We are 10 million people. He was our captain, many people criticize him without knowing what it means to be inside ”, asserts the central defender.

The Porto player values ​​that Cristiano Ronaldo has the characteristic of assuming responsibilities and recalls the time he encouraged his teammate Moutinho to take a penalty at Euro 2016 against Poland in the quarterfinals. “Just look at what he did in the Euro, when he called João Moutinho to take the penalty, the greatness he showed at that time. That is his characteristic,” he concludes.

#Pepe #Cristiano