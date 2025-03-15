The one that was one of the best known faces of the television of the 90s, Ivonne Reyes, has given an interview this week in Friday That has given much to talk. In it, in fact, The actress has acknowledged being ruined and that it has been his son who has helped him get ahead in these hard times he is going through.

Thus, the Venezuelan has confessed in the Telecinco program that after the pandemic has been linking failed businesses that have led him to a desperate situation. “I spent everything I had saved by sending my son to study the United States Thinking that I was going to recover it, But no, I have lost everything, I have no account in the bank, “he said in the interview.

The presenter has echoed from all this Pepe NavarrOr, with whom Ivonne Reyes has always maintained that she had a romantic relationship and that she is the father of her son. Thus, the presenter of Martian chroniclesprogram in which both worked together, He has pronounced this Saturday very hard against her before the press microphones.

“This woman is not right. It is normal, to live with the lie with which she lives makes it impossible to have stability and mental peace. It is shit, it is the largest spleen in the universe “, Navarro has come to the microphones.

“She has a serious problem and is still lying and when she makes those appearances on television She is making her problem grow more and more. This is the consequences of living in the permanent lie throughout your life, “he added.

In the interview, in addition, the Venezuelan said that she was in psychiatric treatment, an aspect that the presenter has assured that she is not believed. “I don’t think I’m going Because the first thing a psychiatrist would tell him is’ hey, he solves this. ”

In turn, Navarro has declared again that he is willing to take the paternity test, something he remembers already offered 10 years ago. “Wherever it is and whatever it is,” he said bluntly. “She the damage she has done to me is very considerable, added the presenter: “On a personal level, at a family level, at a professional, social level … She is not aware of the damage she has done to me because she goes to her game and to get money. I don’t see the program yesterday. ”