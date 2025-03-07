The presenter Pepe Navarro And its ex -partner, the model Ivonne Reyes They continue to star in an endless war for the Paternity of Alejandro Reyes. On this occasion, Navarro has charged as never before against the former contestant of GH VIP for a most surprising publication on Instagram.

For his part, Reyes continues to express that the producer is the father of his son Alejandro, 24. After the controversies of recent years, Ivonne did not hesitate to Publish the sentence in which the father’s fatherhood is awarded.

“Who can interest the media professionals, here you leave two paragraphs of the Court of First Instance, number 37 of Madrid. On June 28, 2010. Every time you publish something, regarding our Son. And all at peace. Thank you. Thank you. […] Read well! Biological Father“He wrote in his profile showing the documents.

Before the surprise publication of the Venezuelan, Navarro has lashed out harshly at his ex -partner and has assured that “It is not right of the head“.” She has done a test, even in the laboratory. Hired detectives that declared before the judge. There is one thing called the Exceptio Veritatis“The journalist said.

In turn, the presenter expresses that if he takes legal measures against him, everything would come to an end showing DNA tests. However, the only legal war they have maintained has been for “bad treatment”

“It’s shit, the biggest spleen in the universe … I’m already fed up,” he said most angry. “He is not my son. She will know who the father isto say who the father is, “he says.