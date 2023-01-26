The president of Brazil, Lula da Silva, and the former president of Uruguay, José Mujica, in Montevideo. Ricardo Stuckert (RR.SS.)

Two of the most influential politicians in Latin America met this Wednesday aboard a beetle from Volkswagen. Lula Da Silva, 77, traveled to Montevideo to meet with former President José Mujica. The Uruguayan invited him to get on and take a ride on her iconic car in the streets of the Uruguayan capital.

“Get in the car, come on,” wrote Da Silva in a post on Instagram, who became president of Brazil for the third time on January 1. Also at the meeting were his partners Janja, Lucía Topolansky and Fernando Haddad, Minister of Economy of Brazil. The Brazilian president attended the Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac) in Buenos Aires a few days ago. There he promoted, together with the Argentine president Alberto Fernández, the project of a common currency in South America and, in general, regional integration. Pepe Mujica, 87, ruled Uruguay between 2010 and 2015.

