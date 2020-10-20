The 84-year-old former president of Uruguay José Alberto Mujica is a mass phenomenon. Today, during a colloquium conference in Valencia, the politician warned that human survival will depend on the commitment of society. “We can all do something” for human rights and to change the parameters of a civilization that puts the very survival of life at risk, “the ex-president said in an overflowing audience. Hundreds of people who were queuing have not succeeded. enter an auditorium that has become too small.

The Latin American politician considers unacceptable “that image of a two-speed world, one protected by the Mediterranean or the Rio Grande from those on the other side. Because it will not be like that, because in the next 50 years Africa will be half the humanity and its misfortune will be that of all. Either no one is saved or we are saved together, “he said at an event organized by the Valencian Council of Lawyers Associations (CVCA) and the Foundation for Justice, which yesterday gave him the Human Rights Award 2019.

Mujica has alluded to scientific advances that should benefit everyone. “For the first time, man will be in a position to buy years of life with money, but it will not be for everyone,” he warned. “Science will be able to rejuvenate your intellect, change your heart, stop the destruction of tissues and those who have money will be able to live 50, 80, 100 years more, but we will have to fight so that this right is common and shared by all” , has underlined.

Mujica, who some call the president poor -lives where he always- has denied that he makes an apology for poverty. “I do not do it, I only defend living with what is necessary and having time, to have the freedom to do what I believe”, he has assured with a fierce criticism of consumerism and a civilization “that cannot stop building, manufacturing things”, while there is an ecological crisis.

The Uruguayan politician, who has traveled to Valencia accompanied by his wife, Lucía Topolansky, vice president of Uruguay, has insisted that the new generations have the right to live, to have clean water, without plastics, to have food and a safe roof. “It is necessary to invest a lot in the heads of the new generations so that they are not so selfish, so stupid, as we have been, incapable of ordering the set of interests,” he emphasized.

Mujica has advocated that the fight for human rights be more global than the economy itself and that it involves everyone. “Survival is not a gift from the gods, it depends on ourselves as a species, therefore we globalize the defense of human rights. There are a thousand ways to fight even if there is no immediate profitability,” he encouraged.

The ex-president already stressed the day before that poverty cannot be compared “mathematically”, since it is a historical and social concept: “For example, having a television set years ago would be unthinkable for the richest and today in day, even a poor man can have it, but that does not mean that he does not remain poor. ” “They say there are fewer poor people and they do not realize that the world is much richer,” he defends.

He also assured that “the concept of poverty depends on each historical moment and each scenario, that is why the fight for human rights never ends” and added that “you have to live with a cause, spending part of the life of each trying to create a better corner for the world. “

In addition, Mujica has warned of a possible “ecological holocaust” promoted by capitalism. “Civilization consists of a set of subliminal keys, they yell at us that if you are not rich you have failed and that you have to spend more because you have to be useful for accumulation, but what they do not realize is that life is not buy, “he said.

“We turn our backs on the pain of others because if we see it it hurts, that is why we need global measures to preserve life, which is a miracle in the immensity of an inert universe,” he declared. As he has remarked, these are “the real challenges” of human rights for the new generations and institutions. “There is neither fatal sentence nor fatal freedom, the only thing ahead is commitment,” he concluded.