In the hours before facing Alcorcón, the yellow coach attends the media stating that “the sooner we have the security of not having risks due to relegation, the better for everyone”. since by not having the mathematical salvation the UD for the moment prefers to be cautious. On the other hand, already turned on his renovation, Mel has said that “we do not speak anything transcendental nor that clears doubts on the renovation”, in reference to his conversations with President Ramírez.

On these and other issues he spoke in the press room:

Meeting before the Alcorcón

“The sooner we have the security of not having risks due to relegation, the better for everyone. We cannot neglect anything. We look to the next game and it is a rival that is played a lot. It is very intense and we already know what it is to play in Alcorcón, they are complicated games. The set pieces and the second plays unbalance the games there. I see my team prepared. If later we have games left to score as many points as possible, the better. “

Álvaro Lemos or Ale Díez

“Beyond Lemos we see it as a set of the game and nothing else, you already know me. Ale Díez leaves because his partner could not play and it was good. Álvaro Lemos knows he has to work because his partner has put it on hard”.

Lemos action

“He is a magnificent footballer who made a mistake against Espanyol. We understand it as a setback for the game. He knows that it happened like this and a teammate has come out who did well. That does not change my opinion about Lemos.”

Conversation with the president and sports management

“I speak with Luis Helguera on a daily basis. I have contact with all levels of the club. We have a quite cordial relationship and that is why I am comfortable. I know that until the end I will be supported. As for the president, the last game at home we were chatting and I was happy with the result. We did not speak anything transcendental or that clears doubts about the renovation. “

Relationship with Tino Luis Cabrera

“All the people who work close to me have a magnificent relationship with them. I know Tino from my time at Real Betis. I have a good relationship with him. I look forward to my team. Tino Luis is very professional.”

Player continuity

“Cardona fulfilled very well. He has this series of games to show the footballer that he is. The boy has prepared himself. Fabio also gave us tranquility and forcefulness in the center of the field. There is no reason to doubt him. Kirian participated and is a A different player and I want him to be sure that the coach is counting on him. Like him, there will be other footballers who are coming in. “

League Final

“We have never won in Santo Domingo. We must try to do things well. We must finish the league well because it will be magnificent for everyone. It is not the same to finish tenth or ninth. Beyond Alcorcón there is nothing.”