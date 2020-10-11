UD Las Palmas gets a valuable tie to one at La Rosaleda, in a match marked by the expulsion of the yellow central Álex Suárez in the 40th minute of the game, by the referee Ais Reig, for knocking down a rival striker in front of the yellow team when he was practically facing goalkeeper Álvaro Valles’ goal.

Despite the difficulties of the meeting, Pepe Mel, but not before congratulating Rafael Nadal for winning his thirteenth Roland Garros, commenting that “first I want to congratulate Rafa Nadal because he is an example for us. In such a young team, someone like him is an example ”, he said that“ in regards to the game, I think we were better eleven against eleven, eleven against ten and we deserved to win. Are the things of destiny. The day they don’t score us, we don’t. I am satisfied with the boys and with the dedication, as well as with the desire and wanting to go to win. They have been good but we missed the goal. That’s normal in such a hasty match when you are left with ten. “

“If there is a team that has deserved to win, it has been us. With ten, we have put two points up and we have had more chances“, he wanted to emphasize at a press conference.

On the other hand, regarding the expulsion of Álex Suárez, he did not want to enter into controversy and argued that “I have nothing to say. I have not spoken with Álex Suárez, but we are not going to talk about the referee. To give your opinion, you can give it yourself on what you think of the referee. “

“We leave with the feeling of losing two points. We have been really good, very aggressive and with a lot of ambition. Players cannot be told anything“, he warned about the merits that the team had to have taken something more than the draw of his visit to La Rosaleda.

And finally, he emphasized the level shown by his players and the expulsions suffered by the insular during their exits from the Gran Canaria stadium. “No matter who is on the field, they enter and the level does not drop. That is important and we have achieved it through thes. The team is keeping up well and at a good intensity, whoever it is. We are intense but I am worried about the fact that a team like ours, a clean team, has three expulsions in five days. The three times we have played away, we have been sent off a player. We will have to take note because we will try to improve in everything, regardless of whether we believe it is fair or not. “