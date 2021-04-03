Aware of reality, Pepe Mel does not want to be carried away by the latest result of his pupils against Lugo and does not go beyond the appointment against Mallorca. If he wins, he does not rule out looking at the playoff, but he knows that the number of goals conceded is a significant deficit that weighs down the yellow trajectory. The first thing: tie the permanence and “go back to being in the professional league, at a difficult time.”

Euphoria after the defeat of Lugo

“I don’t think there will be euphoria, we shouldn’t have euphoria about anything. We have only won one game, I think without more. There is no time to think because someone else is coming very soon, so you cannot stop to gloat and think if you have done it right or wrong. You have to think about the following and we are in a situation that we must try to secure as many points as possible because this category shows you year after year that there are many surprises in every way, so we have to continue with the same discourse and we have to do the things that are good for us ”.

Week with three games

“In the derby, we left with the taste of believing that we had done things well and that we had been in the game, we had competed, one step away from winning it. That was reaffirmed in the next game against Lugo, doing things well again, with the team recovering quickly after starting losing as happened in Tenerife. We have taken a step forward in personality when it comes to facing matches when you start losing, as it already happened to us in Fuenlabrada, Tenerife and the other day. It goes hand in hand with Mallorca: if we are able to stand up to a team that is in direct promotion and that is made to be a great in the category, then we do gain in self-esteem. But above all what we win is that we are getting closer to the club’s goal, which is to be back in the professional league, at a difficult time ”.

Álex Domínguez or Álvaro Valles?

“The fact of playing Sunday, Thursday, Sunday; the requirement is only this week. Then we will have 6-7 days to retrieve people. The last games we have done well, we have recovered by going below the scoreboard. The team has personality and you don’t have to change that personality much. I do not dare to tell you the plans because then you can snort. I have the team in mind, today we train and tomorrow we will do an activation training again. When that happens we will be able to say which team is going to play ”.

The injuries, the COVID-19 … if the injuries had been respected for the UD, would it be higher?

“Yes, I have no doubt, but not only with Sergio or Rober. We have had this mishap many times and situations in which we have not been able to repeat the line-up when we found the team fairly organized. It was having plenty of arguments in the squad to make those five changes that give you life. I see the top teams like Espanyol, Almería, etc., that when the five that come out change, they never lower the level, maintain it or raise it. We have not been numerically capable of doing that, we have had many people out for different reasons, to Chino for two months, Oscar, Rober, Pejiño … when the good guys and those who are doing well, the level of the team rises. Definitely”.

Renewal

“We have not talked about that at all. The club has to mark the times. We know how football is currently, we know what the category is like as well … so far this year they have fallen 14-15, and they will still fall more. This is the second. The important thing is the mutual respect that exists in the club. The values ​​that UD represents are defended by this group of footballers. When the club thinks it should talk to me, it will. I do my job, when I finish the league I want to know what I am going to do, but I am very clear about what it is to be a soccer coach ”.

The RCD Mallorca

“We already got our hands on Mallorca once. They know it, we had a spectacular first half and we managed to win 0-1. We’ve already done it once, which doesn’t mean anything. At 42 games, the Mallorca squad is very good and it is normal for them to be ahead of us, but anyone can win a game and we don’t know, we already showed it. We are going to make it difficult for Mallorca, but they know it ”.

The speech of reaching the play-offs?

“To be in the play-off you must get closer to 17-18 games won, and to be promoted directly more than 20 games won. I would have liked to compete from scratch with the squad intact. This is not so, casualties are part of this game. When we are, I think we do it well and we stand up. When not, we have problems. We are where we are due to our own defects: we have conceded more than 40 goals. It is a must that we have, it is a rock that we have above our heads, we must learn from it. Hopefully tomorrow we beat Mallorca, and we would be a stone’s throw from the goal, I am not going to pull the reins of the horses, what I am going to do is encourage them ”.