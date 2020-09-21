In this Sunday’s match at the Gran Canaria Stadium against Fuenlabrada, UD Las Palmas reaped its first point of the season with a frenzied match that ended with a three-way tie, but beyond sports, one of the great protagonists of the The meeting was none other than the unfortunate state of the playing field, which, clearly, from the warm-up of both teams it was possible to see how it got up in each movement of the footballers and that the meeting ended up being a real potato.

This circumstance is at least striking considering that the UD has not played a game in its stadium since last July 20 against Extremadura, leaving that game five to one and in which the pitch was in perfect condition. In addition, during these two months at the club, he removed said green to install a new one with quite poor benefits, as has been seen in the island premiere at home.

Given this circumstance, which was appreciated by anyone who saw the game on television, at a press conference Pepe Mel was asked about it, to which the coach exploded, commenting that “it is the famous phrase of throwing stones at your own roof. That is Gran Canaria, a field that we have not stepped on in several months. It should be like the prairies, but I don’t understand it “, to which he added harshly that” the excuse of the Peninsula is not worth me, because the team from the next island has a carpet “, in relation to the last match played for the yellows in preseason at the Heliodoro Rodríguez López a few weeks ago.

But the thing did not stop there, since he also had words for the facilities of a new Sports City that cost, according to what the club says, about 20 million euros, valued at 40 million before opening, and that last year saw how A large part of the players’ players suffered numerous muscle injuries, the club denying that the grass was responsible for this.

“It’s that Barranco Seco is also the same: it’s a fucking disaster,” Mel concluded with considerable public anger and a tremendous jibe at the entity for not having performed its duties these months, taking into account that UD is a team that bases its I play in the touch, the possession and in taking the ball from one side to the other at ground level.

In fact, even visiting coach José Ramón Sandoval was very surprised by the state of the field, explaining that “the great injured will be Las Palmas, I don’t know why, but it has been a drag at all times. Above all, for the technical and touch proposal of the Canarian group. I do not think that this state of the grass benefits them, they will surely repair it ”.

Undoubtedly, one more of a club that sometimes seems to be more concerned with other issues than merely sports.