After the ups and downs before the end of 2021, faces Las Palmas with new vigor this beginning of the year after beating Tenerife. With a winning mentality he receives this Sunday the UD Almería, leader of the category. “If we win we would continue in an ascending line to fight for everything”, Pepe Mel insists. And warns: “The Heliodoro party marks the way forward.”

Facing the duel this weekend confirms the casualties of Loiodice and Lemos, and let open the unknown for Fabio’s companion in the double pivot. Likewise, it unraveled into praise for the latter: “He has 10 titles in a row because he deserves them. It is a Swiss watch. My confidence in him is maximum ”.

Insists that give Cardona and Moleiro’s professional record “is the smartest option”, and confesses that the reinforcement for the center of the field will be made wait. “We have a whole month ahead”, He warns.

These were his statements from the telematic press conference offered a few minutes ago from the Ciudad Deportiva of the Unión Deportiva Las Palmas:

Possibility of giving a “bite” to the league:

“We have to play thinking only about winning, and not about the classification or the points. That does not help, but it misleads you and makes you more nervous. The second laps are the most important, because the moment of truth has come. We have to be able to demonstrate the level that we offered in Tenerife ”.

Health message to footballers:

“I have been a player and have been at this for many years. I try to be as close as possible to my players. I know what they feel, when they need help, when they are happy or angry … Right now we are in an atypical moment, especially for so many young people. You have to be careful: we are a group, so if one falls, the companions next door can also do it. Today we may not have any positive in Covid-19, but tomorrow it may be several. We have to push forward and consider all the possibilities that may happen ”.

Kirian or Mfulu as Fabio’s companions against Almería:

“The drop in Enzo (Loiodice) is confirmed. It does not recover in time. One option we handle is for Kirian to be there again from the beginning. We have to see all the possibilities as a team and know how to mature the games. The option of being able to make five changes must also be taken into account. Let Nuke (Mfulu) play is another option ”.

Recovery of Álvaro Lemos:

“He is not available to play on Sunday. He trains with the group, but does it at a slower pace. In this sense, with a view to his recovery, the break will come in handy ”.

Winter signing for the midfielder:

“We don’t expect it anytime soon. The option that we liked the most is not going to be possible, and I don’t want it to be signed either. We have to bring in a player who makes us forget Sergio Ruiz, we need someone of that level. We have a whole month ahead for it ”.

Good time to face the leader:

“It is important to win, beyond UD Almería being the leader. In Tenerife it had to be done, especially for our people. We were smart in that game, we thought about it. Now we have to receive equal to Almería. At the beginning of 2021 played against Espanyol, Mallorca and Leganés, which at that time were the first three. And we turned out well. The Tenerife match marks the way forward, but now we have to adapt to a very different rival ”.

Keys to the game against UD Almería:

“It is a very different team from Tenerife, and the game will be too. The fight for the ball will be more complicated. Due to the style of their footballers, they are also obsessed with controlling the ball, so the most difficult ‘game’ will be there ”.

Professional files for Moleiro and Cardona:

“It seems like the smartest option to me. This was my idea and that of the club, and I don’t think anything has changed ”.

Fabio’s growing role in the team:

“He deserves it. In professional football, nobody gives anything away; it is very difficult to do. The good thing about Fabio, and hopefully this does not happen, is that if he leaves the team again and has not played for eight games, when he returns he will do so at the same level. It is a Swiss watch: it makes very little mistakes and it is always in its place. He is a footballer you can trust, and even trust in him is maximum. I am very happy with it. I hope it continues like this ”.

Message for the fans of Las Palmas:

“Our fans must be happy. We beat Tenerife again, when we weren’t favorites and not many people thought we could win at Heliodoro. We continue in an ascending line to fight for everything. And when I say “everything” is everything, because if we beat Almería, the distance between the first and seventh place would be greatly compressed. We have to be a difficult team to beat, and we must continue to maintain it this Sunday ”.