Proof of rank that the Unión Deportiva Las Palmas faces tomorrow in La Romareda. “Playing at home gives Zaragoza a bonus”, warned the coach of the Gran Canaria team. Hours before moving to peninsular lands, Pepe Mel dispatched the news of his team.

Jonathan Silva, the last signing, does not travel, but Aythami, who returns after serving a sanction, and the previously injured Fabio and Tomás Cardona. “It has to adapt to the speed of our football”, he warned about the Argentine central.

At the moment, no transfers can be made “Until there is no exit”, he warned. This is how the news of Las Palmas, sprinkled with proper names, revealed:

Araujo’s role: “He’s on the squad list, which means he has the same chances to play as the rest. It is a solution, and tomorrow it will have many possibilities ”.

Transfers: “First we have to try to find a way out. If not, we will get stuck. We would need another point, as well as reinforce the center of the field and also bring in a center. Luis Helguera (sports director) and Tino Luis Cabrera (technical secretary) know perfectly what our financial possibilities are. I adapt to them and my confidence is total. In that sense, we can rest easy. Here we have a lot of young people who want to step forward. We are a good showcase. But the market is still open and we are clear about where we should and want to go; we are clear about our path. We have a margin and many hours ahead to handle ourselves ”.

Departures: “Right now we can’t register anyone else. If we sign a footballer, we cannot register him because we don’t have tokens available. Jonathan Silva, for example, will not have that problem because, due to his youth, he will have a record from Las Palmas Atlético. He does not travel because he has been training for a few days and needs an adaptation process. If there are no more outings, my duty is to try to get 100% of those players. Martín (Mantovani) and Srnic would adapt perfectly; I have no problem with them. “

Saragossa: “It is not true that they have played fewer games than us. For now, they have done it, to train, against Getafe, Nástic and Girona. We, against Tenerife in preseason and then against Leganés and Fuenlabrada. A very difficult game awaits us. It is their league debut, and playing for La Romareda always gives them a very important plus ”.

Íñigo Ruiz de Galarreta: “At the moment, we have not thought about him despite his situation at Mallorca. We transfer it in summer; He has been called up, but has not played due to muscular problems. I have no news that Mallorca wants to release him, and we have other priority positions to reinforce ”.

Little prominence of Maikel Mesa and Aridai: “We have barely been in the league for 180 minutes, so it would be hasty to draw conclusions now. Actually, the only year in which Maikel has been with me has been this, because he came from a major back injury and then we thought that the best thing was for him to go to Albacete to finish recovering and catch the rhythm that he needed. Well, here it was difficult to play. I have talked a lot with him and Aridai, and they both know exactly what I expect of them. If they have not played more for now, it is because we can only do it with 11 at a time. Sure they will have prominence, but I don’t know when. Maikel Mesa is a magnificent professional, and we understand each other very well. And the same thing happens with Aridai, but in his position he has people who have been stomping. He will also have his minutes and prominence ”.

Kirian Rodríguez: “It is obvious that he has taken a step forward. He has perfectly understood what I want from him, he has been much closer to that in the three games, including the friendly in Tenerife, that we have played so far. Hence its ownership. It brings us many things ”.

The “fucking mess” of the lawn: “He said that last Sunday because it was the feeling of all of us who train here day by day. Now it’s time to find solutions, as I do when I have to be self-critical. You have to find these solutions, and that is how the club seems to be doing it ”.

Juanjo Narváez: “I wish him the best and that his team is below ours … I spoke with him when he left, and what he did was make the decision that he believed was the most correct for his career.

Centrals: “We have to give them a lot of love, security, trust… I am happy with their work, something that does not facilitate me in the“ inpass ”of Tomás Cardona when he was injured. In addition, he has to adapt to the speed of European football, something that he acknowledges is what is costing him the most ”.

List of called.

Pepe Mel has summoned 23 footballers to play tomorrow against Zaragoza at La Romareda. Aythami Artiles, who was sanctioned, and the recovered Cardona and Fabio join the list. Jonathan Silva is left out, presented yesterday.

This is the complete list of expeditionaries:

Goalkeepers: Valles and Álex Domínguez.

Defenses: Ale Díez, Álex Suárez, Cardona, Curbelo, Lemos, Dani Castellano and Aythami,

Midfielders: Sergio Ruiz, Aridai, Maikel Mesa, Benito, Loiodice, Fabio, Pejiño, Clemente, Kirian, Rober and Pol.

Forwards: Araujo, Clau Mendes and Edu Espiau.