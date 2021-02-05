In a more extensive press conference than usual, given the latest news from the squad with the arrival of Rafa Mujica and the surprise of the signing of Jesé Rodríguez, Pepe Mel appreciated his signings, as well as the squad that finally remains to face the second leg of the competition and its possible renewal at the end of the season.

High and low in the infirmary

“Álvaro Lemos we hope he arrives without any problem. It is the most positive news, since as you all know Kirian is out. With Pejiño tomorrow we have another training session and the activation on Sunday, so we will see what decision we make and for everything else what is already known. There is nothing new. Enzo continues with his deadlines, slower than expected and he is out. As for Rober and Jonathan Silva we are aware of the negative PCR, which is lengthening in time. They are low that hurt us. Everything else is available. “

Jesé and playoff ambition

“As for what Jesé has said, it seems very good that a footballer with ambition comes. What happens is that we are clear about our path and the way to achieve it. I think that daily work is what gives you that. When we are all will be stronger and more powerful “.

Assessment of the signings of Mujica and Jesé

“Rafa comes from not playing, he has nothing to do with Jesé’s situation. Mujica is from the house, he left here, he is from UD Las Palmas and he is very excited. I have spoken with him and we are going to try That process is as short as possible. He knows that the team was made and that he has to come in little by little. And about Jesé, I would not be sitting here if the club did things if I was not aware. I am a person of This is a consensus of all and Jesé, if we put it in tune, can give us things and raise the level. This process is slow and you don’t have to be in a hurry. When you enter the group you should not leave again. The league does not ends with Sabadell “.

The rival

“Sabadell has been with the same coach and many of the same footballers for quite some time. They have incorporations that have made them raise the level and are a more competitive team. They have been patient with Hidalgo. They do things well and it is a team that does not He wins, but he doesn’t lose either. He already beat us in the first round in a horrible game of ours. He showed that they have automatisms. We have to do our job and the way we want to be a football team. We know him well and we know his merits, but also his defects just like us. We will try to make a good game. “

Player outputs

“As I already said, I was the wrong one. I am used to football all my life, but I had not realized what covid-19 is. We have two footballers out and almost the entire quarry paralyzed. In the end the squads They are not extensive or similar. The moment that bug enters the locker room, it takes three or four. We have decided that the people who could leave can help us and add “.

Squad that stays

“Those who stay, for me, are the best in the world after the deadline is over and with them I am going to death. They know that in this dressing room the effort prevails. In the end Rafa and Jesé have come. We had the feeling that we needed a central, but the market is what it is and we also have Coco there. “

State of the lawn with the last rains

“Yesterday the flood fell on us and in five minutes the field was phenomenal. Hopefully it will be perfect. The rain will affect the pitch for good. I think that if it rains for the show it will be good.”

Oscar Clemente

“After the covid-19 he had to rest due to muscular problems, since he is not the same as before the virus and that we have to handle from the medical body. Tomorrow’s training will be very important to see if he will be with us or not “.

Maikel Mesa situation

“It has not come out because the coach has said no. We had an offer from Albacete that was going up and the president at the last minute left it to my discretion. I think it will help us and it was not a wise decision on my part to let Maikel Table came out. “

What has Jesé seen?

“All the information I have is that it is exceptional and it has shown me in two days. I have seen enthusiasm and desire to feel important. At the slightest show of affection you win it, and that is important. It comes with all the humility of the world to show that they have a long career ahead of them. In me he will find a friend who will help him and demand and not give anything away. He shows a tremendous ambition to help. I am delighted that he is here. I hope he has fun with his profession and sit like a kid being given a ball in kings. “

Your renewal

“When I spoke with the president a long year ago, he showed me his enthusiasm for the future with young people, from the land and three or four important players. That is being fulfilled and he told me that he knew that he could not rush to the coach and the results and he has also fulfilled it. Whenever he has spoken with me he referred to that conversation. The project has taken the first steps and I have the feeling that I have a job to do that I have not finished, I think it is the same as you think the president. My relationship with all of us is wonderful, the same I had in 2010 with Betis and see how it ended. With me there is no problem; I always try to think about the general good of the entity. All that said, the results are important and people want to see their team win. “