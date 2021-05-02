Finally the UD takes off that weight of winning to get closer to the goal of permanence and can already think about the future of the coach of whom the coach himself has said that “I will continue here if the club thinks I am the right one”.

General assessment of the meeting:

“These three points give us peace of mind to reaffirm that when we do things with common sense we are a team that competes much better than the numbers say, how much we are a bit fuzzy. The team has been very serious, we have played a serious game, without conceding anything. Upstairs we have done enough to have scored a few more goals. I’m happy with the guys because I think this is going to free us up a bit. On Monday we had a tense conversation and it had an effect. What I want is for them get better and show what good footballers you are. “

Reinforcement for your figure:

“I don’t want to see it like that and I refuse to see it like that. I work. In the summer they told me that I had to fulfill a goal and it is almost accomplished. I don’t see that I have to prove anything. The only thing that happens is that I don’t stop Be a coach and I understand that people always want more. When you are a coach, not everyone can like you. I understand that there are people who do not like you or that there are people within the club who think they should change. Sometimes These things happen and it is normal. I dedicate myself to my work, to get the best out of the boys. I am happy for the game of Ale, Tomás, Benito, Jesé, Araujo, Rober … what worries me “.

The step forward that he claimed in footballers (like Fabio and Cardona)

“Yes. I am happy with Tomás’ game. He has not let their forward turn around, he has helped us in the air game, he has taken the ball with solvency … He has games to vindicate himself and to show that he is the footballer that the club saw in him. He has worked quietly and is a magnificent person. I am very happy that he did well. Also, with Fabio. We needed him in midfield because he has anchored us all and has given freedom to the people upstairs. I’m happy with him and also with Ale Díez, who has interpreted the times he had to go up very well. Everyone has to sleep peacefully and think about Alcorcón “.

Araujo and Jesé:

“They have both played a very complete game. I think Jesé is being very honest in everything he does. He has had options and has been able to shoot at goal, but he is generous in the game and sees football well. He gives us breaking marks. What we need. At the foot, we are predictable. Every time he, Rober or Rafa break forward, the rivals have a hard time. They have intervened until they could no longer and this is a team effort. I am very happy with both of them. “

The state of Maikel Mesa:

“I think it has been prudent. It has not broken because it has been removed. I hope it happens like Pejiño, who starts training this Monday.”

Club objectives:

“Rejuvenate the squad, give way to the people who come from below … The club has a very close group of footballers who are now in the Youth and who may be in the first team very soon. You have to be aware of all of this and that nothing that happens below escapes. We play with many people from the land. We are fulfilling all of that. “

Renewal:

“I know it’s your role, but I stick to what I always say. When the club understands that it should talk to me, talk to me. If the end of the season comes and they don’t talk to me, I’ll take it for what it is. That has to flow alone. A coach should not stay in one place without everyone agreeing because then it doesn’t work out. I’ll still be here if the club thinks I’m the right one to stay here. We’re in a country where everyone knows of this. So, you have people in favor and people against. That is so. I admit it. I know what my job is. I try to be good with my footballers and with the people around me to do things well and meet the objectives Then, the club will make the decision it deems appropriate. “