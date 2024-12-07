



When at the end of October 2024 ABC inaugurated its ‘They will make people talk’ section, in which it intended to publicize new sports values ​​that will be important in the coming years, it chose a young pilot, Pepe Martí, born in …









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only