Pepe Martí, 19 years old, continues to take giant steps towards Formula 1. The Sabadell driver, from the Valencian team Campos Racing, achieved his first victory in Formula 2 in the Abu Dhabi GP, the prelude to the big circus. The Catalan, a disciple of Fernando Alonso at his agency A14 Management, won the Sprint race thanks to a spectacular start in which he jumped from fourth to first place.

It had been 14 years since a Spaniard had won a race in the silver category of motorsports, since Dani Clos in 2010. The Barcelonan achieved it in GP2 in Istanbul Park with the Spanish Racing Engineering team.

movie start

From fourth place on the grid, Martí took the lead when braking for the first corner

“It was a very nice victory. It is always an honor to represent your country and hear the national anthem on the podium. I hadn’t done it for some time now; from Barcelona last year (when he won in Montmeló in F3), commented the Catalan driver in statements collected by the Efe agency.

Martí, who started seventh, made a spectacular start, braking faster and overtaking three rivals on the outside of the track to take first when reaching the first corner.

“Tomorrow in the long race I start seventh. Maybe if I start like I did today (he went from fourth place to first thanks to a great start) I might still get fourth. But there is no point in thinking now about what could happen tomorrow. Now it’s time to enjoy this victory; Tomorrow we’ll see,” declared the Catalan.

Pepe Martí, 19 years old, has four podiums in his first season in F2, after the two he obtained in Bahrain and the one he added in Austria. He is currently 16th in the championship.