Moatasem Abdullah (Abu Dhabi)

Argentine playmaker Juan Buza, nicknamed “Pepe”, participated in his first match with Bani Yas against Serbian Sloboda Uzice, which ended in a goalless draw on Friday evening, in the second experience of the “Sky Blues”, in its preparatory camp in Serbia, which will continue until early August, as part of preparations for the start of the new season 2024-2025.

Bani Yas signed Juan Buza, coming from Craiova, Romania, following the transfer of his compatriot Gaston Suarez to Shabab Al Ahli, after playing 4 consecutive seasons with the “Sky Blues” jersey.

The Sky Blues’ signings in the “summer mercato” included resident Isaac Chibangu, who moved from Al-Nasr, Romanian international defender Andrei Burca, Serbian Lazar Markovic, and young defender Abdulrahman Aman (21 years old), who moved from Al-Wahda.

The match against Sloboda Uzice was the second friendly match in the Sky Blues’ preparation program in the Serbian camp, after beating Serbian Takovo 4-0 in the first match. The team’s third match will be against Bosnian Rudar Prijedor on Monday, the fourth against Cypriot Karmiotissa on July 26, and it will conclude its friendly matches in its external camp on July 31. The team will be determined later, and the mission will return to Abu Dhabi on August 1.