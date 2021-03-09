Pepe le pew, one of the members of the Looney Tunes, has been accused of “promoting the culture of rape”, a situation that has led to his departure from various television and film projects.

Days ago, through a column in The New York Times written by Charles M. Blow, the reasons for this position were exposed, something that caused more than one comment from netizens.

After this information was released, The Hollywood Reporter shared that Pepe Le Pew had been removed from Space Jam 2 and various future Warner Bros. projects.

Also, it was specified that his departure from the film with LeBron James was not because of the article, but it had been a decision made months ago by the director of the film, Terence Nance.

Pepe Le Pew was a key character in several of Warner Bros’ classic-era animated titles and has appeared in several contemporary projects, including the 2014 animated series New Looney Tunes. The character was played by voice actor Mel Blanc.

Space jam 2

On July 16, Space Jam 2: a new legacy will hit theaters, a film that once again takes the Looney Tunes characters to a basketball court. Without Michael Jordan, star of the first film released in 1996, the post is taken by NBA star LeBron James.

Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny, Daffy Duck, Wild Cat, Whisker Sam, Claudio Rooster, Grumpy Elmer, Tweety and many more will be in the film.