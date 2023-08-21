Monday, August 21, 2023, 08:20



The fourteen players who left Cartagena this summer have already found a new team on the market. Former captain Pablo de Blasis debuted last morning in Gymnastics with a heavy defeat at home (0-3), which complicates the club’s permanence in the highest category of Argentine soccer. El Chiquito only played the last 25 minutes of the match against Talleres.

Another key player last season at Efesé, Pêpê Rodrigues, landed in Cyprus this past weekend to sign for Pafos FC in the country’s top flight. The Portuguese midfielder for Greek Olympiakos astonished the Spanish Second Division due to his high level at Efesé: five assists in seventeen games.

Óscar Ureña is still fine-tuning and hasn’t made his debut at Leganés. Cartagena was interested this summer to obtain the loan of the young winger from Girona again. The truth is that the Catalan has not yet been able to play in the team led by former albinegro coach Borja Jiménez. Yes, striker Darío Poveda has done it since the first day.

Goalkeeper Escandell is working to be a starter in Las Palmas, Eteki is already starting for the recently promoted Alcorcón and both Sadiku and Borja Valle began the official seasons in India and Romania, respectively, a long time ago. The former coach Carrión was left without a team.