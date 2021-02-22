The Castilla y León Athletics Federation has issued a statement announcing the death of Pepe Haro, Mariano’s younger brother, and double European cross-country team champion. This is the full note:

“At 68 years of age, Pepe Haro Cisneros died yesterday at his home. The funeral will be held today in the Parish Church of Becerril de Campos and after that his body will be transferred to the cemetery of the town of Terracampina, where he will receive a Christian burial. Pepe Haro helped the legendary Education and Rest of Palencia achieve the feat of two European titles. The youngest of the saga was sixth in 1975 in Arlon and a year later eleventh in that same Belgian town, contributing with this outstanding role to the achievement of those European wound. Pepe Haro was a disciplined and team athlete, who shone on the cross country. He retired early and on occasion was seen in athletic careers, although disengaged. He lived in his homeland, Becerril de Campos. With the departure of Pepe Haro, one of the great legends of the cross country leaves, without a doubt. Rest in peace”.