02/24/2025



Updated at 14: 31h.





The future of Sevillian tennis is guaranteed by the hand of promises as Pepe García Ruizthe most prominent of the national rackets in the sub 14 category of the two tournaments held to date in 2025 of the Rafa Nadal Tour By Santander. A prestigious national youth circuit driven by the Rafael Nadal Foundation and of an annual nature that includes three categories (Sub 12, Sub 14 and Sub 16) and that in this edition consists of up to six tournaments and the Spanish championship plus the final master’s degree, which will be played in Manacorin the Rafa Nafal Academy.

To seal the pass to the final phase, from October 30 to November 2 with the eight best in Liza, he has already traveled a generous road Pepe García Ruizheaded by the male sub 14 ranking after winning in the first tournament, played in Barcelona (triumph in three sets over the Balearicon Tomás Martín Duffk), and also in the one held from February 15 to 23 at the facilities of Rio Grandein Mairena del Aljarafe. A sounded victory achieved by the Alcalareño tennis player this weekend after beating in the final to Jaime Alcaraz GarfiaCarlos’s little brother, current Spanish number one and four times Grand Slam winner.

THE TRAJECTORY TO THE FINAL

Pepe competes in the same category as Jaime and in the final, very disputed and with the presence of numerous audiences that enjoyed tennis deployed by these two young values, The Sevillian left the victory at home by exceeding three sets to the Murcian by 4-6, 6-2 and 7-6 (8). To conquer this second rank of Rafa Nadal Tourthe Alcalareño beat Mateo Font in sixteen (2-6, 6-3, 6-2); to Tim Franco in the eighths (double 6-3); to Rodrigo Burgos in the quarterfinals (7-5, 6-1); to Álvaro Cepeda in the semifinals (double 6-1); And finally, Jaime Alcaraz.

Pepe García Ruiz thus signed an imposing start of the season, since to that double triumphs in the circuit sponsored by Rafa Nadal we must add his victory in the first test of the national circuit RPT brand by Wilsonplayed in the Sevillanas facilities of the Andalusian Tennis Federation, and its call with the Spanish Sub 14 team for the Winter cup In the Italian city of Altamira In early February. Important milestones in the still incipient trajectory of the Sevillian tennis player, player of the Tennis Academy ITT SPORT who directs Rubén Peña and whose evolutions will have to be very aware in the coming years.