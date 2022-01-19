Pepe has become the object of accusations and criticisms in Portugal. According to Michael Braga, head of communication Sporting Lisbon, the Portuguese central defender would have forced a warning – claiming the referee from the bench while injured – to accumulate his fifth yellow card and serve his game of suspension while recovering from said injury. Through an official press conference, panties explained his position.
“On the 12th, Conceição said in a press conference that there was no urgency in hiring a central defender because he would have to recover his team, who were injured, including Pepe. On the 16th, FC Porto played against Belenenses and Pepe, injured, was on the bench. He received a yellow card in the 65th minute for complaining when FC Porto was leading 3-1. None of this would be very strange if Pepe wasn’t at the limit of bookings.”
– Sporting official statement
The disagreement of Sporting has caused that in Portugal they debate each other there must be a sanction to Pepe. These actions have already caused punishments before in other competitions, as was the case of Sergio Ramos with the Real Madrid in the round of 16 of the UEFA champions league before him Ajax. In the end, for Pepe It will be another controversy.
