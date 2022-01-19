Pepe has become the object of accusations and criticisms in Portugal. According to Michael Braga, head of communication Sporting Lisbon, the Portuguese central defender would have forced a warning – claiming the referee from the bench while injured – to accumulate his fifth yellow card and serve his game of suspension while recovering from said injury. Through an official press conference, panties explained his position.

– Sporting official statement

The disagreement of Sporting has caused that in Portugal they debate each other there must be a sanction to Pepe. These actions have already caused punishments before in other competitions, as was the case of Sergio Ramos with the Real Madrid in the round of 16 of the UEFA champions league before him Ajax. In the end, for Pepe It will be another controversy.

#Pepe #finds #expelled